University High’s boys team, along with the Episcopal and Zachary girls teams grabbed first-round leads at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Golf Championships being held at courses in the Lafayette area.
With co-leader Clayton Brown shooting an even-par 72 in a Monday morning session at The Wetlands in Lafayette, University High boys team tied with Catholic-New Iberia at 308 for the lead in the Division III portion of the championships.
Brown tied with Loyola Prep’s Holden Webb at 72. Episcopal’s Boyd Owens (73), UHS’ Luke Haskew (74) and Dunham’s Ryan Dupuy all remain in the hunt for top individual honors. The final rounds in all four boys divisions and two girls division are set for Tuesday.
Catholic High’s Brayden Seguin was one shot out of the lead, shooting a 3-under-par 69 during the Division I boys competition played in the afternoon at The Wetlands. Sequin trails St. Paul’s Quinn Garcia (68) by one stroke. St. Paul’s also leads the Division I competition with a 293 score. Catholic sits in fourth at 309.
Meanwhile, Zachary’s Kylie O’Brien (82) and Emily Hagan (86) rank in the top 10 at the Division I girls competition on the Les Vieux Chenes course in Youngsville. The duo staked ZHS to the first-round team lead with a score of 168, two strokes ahead of C.E. Byrd.
Episcopal also holds a two-stroke lead after the Division II girls first round. The Knights sit at 158, just ahead of Academy Sacred Heart-New Orleans at 160. Episcopal’s Riely Heaslip is in third with a 2-over-76. Teammate Caroline Glynn is tied for fifth at 82. The Division II girls tourney is also at Les Vieux Chenes.