Glen Oaks principal Robert Signater Sr. smiled and leaned back in his chair as he discussed the metamorphosis of the school.
“The response so far is amazing,” Signater said. “You pass street corners in the morning and see all the different color shirts the kids waiting for buses wear. It is a reminder that kids have not stayed here for school.
“All we ever wanted was to keep the kids in our community. We feel like we are starting to turn the corner on that with the programs we offer academically. Upgrades to our facilities, including ones for athletics, is part of that.”
Once a Class 4A/5A football power in the 1990s, Glen Oaks has struggled to win in the tough local Class 3A landscape. Historic flooding in 2016 also was a setback.
Though facilities and new uniforms are cosmetic changes, the feedback and growth is good.
“There were years when it was hard to get over 30 kids out for football,” third-year coach Sean Beauchamp said. “This year the varsity is going to have between 40 and 45 kids. We are going to field freshman and JV teams.
“We have more kids out and they are excited. They have worked hard all summer. The day they cut the ribbon on the new weight room it started. Now they want to stay after practice and do extra lifting.”
Signater says the changes are designed to fit the school’s special enrollment and programs. GOHS continues to offer a medical magnet program and is part of a recently announced partnership with BRCC that allows students to earn an associate’s degree while in high school.
Glen Oaks currently houses a middle school and about 500 high school students. A second gym used for middle schoolers is part of the new building that houses the weight room, training room and varsity football locker room.
Work on the football field continues ahead of the Sept. 3 home opener against Grace King, which will be the school’s homecoming game. The old football fieldhouse located under the stadium is also set for some upgrades for offices, etc.
“When we got the weight room and all of this … I could feel a change coming,” quarterback Ty’Wane Ransom said. “In our spring game we had guys blocking, running and trying to fire up the team.”
Defensive lineman Donte Domino added, “The first time I saw it I was so happy. I wanted to get to work.”
Beauchamp sees a shift in demeanor and work ethic. He said seven students asked to join the team after last week’s scrimmage with Tara. A video of players in new uniforms grabbed attention and 20,000 Instagram follows last weekend.
Offensive coordinator Lenard Tillery, a former star running back at Southern and McKinley, played for Signater at McKinley and is among the assistant coaches. Beauchamp said Tillery’s age and an NFL stint with the Rams makes him a coach the GOHS players relate to easily.
“Ecstatic … that describes how I felt when I saw the new facilities,” Tillery said. “Why wouldn’t somebody want to be part of this?”
Why indeed. Two-sport athlete Nicholas Honore, a wide receiver, experienced the unveiling of the GOHS gym named in honor of his coach, Harvey Adger last spring.
“I was expecting this (new football facilities). To see how good it is surprised me,” Honore said. “It motivates you. I can’t wait to see what the younger guys do with it in a few years.”