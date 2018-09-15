Class 5A
1. John Curtis (3-0) beat Parkview Baptist 21-0
2. West Monroe (3-0) beat Wossman 56-14
3. Destrehan (2-1) lost to John Ehret 37-35
4. Catholic-BR (2-1) lost to University 41-21
5. East Ascension (3-0) beat Thibodaux 35-0
6. Zachary (2-1) beat Madison Prep 35-0
7. Acadiana (3-0) beat Carencro 20-12
8. Live Oak (3-0) beat West Feliciana 35-0
9. Scotlandville (2-1) lost to Southern Lab 20-6
10. Barbe (3-0) beat St. Louis 51-14
Others receiving votes: Ruston beat Airline 36-19, Evangel played Duncanville, Texas, Saturday, Parkway beat Pulaski Academy 30-22, Terrebonne beat Assumption 41-6, Ouachita lost to Neville 17-14, John Ehret beat Destrehan 37-35, Byrd beat Sulphur 16-13, Holy Cross beat Chalmette 35-7, Thibodaux lost to East Ascension 35-0, St. Augustine played John F. Kennedy Saturday.
Class 4A
1. Karr (3-0) beat De La Salle 34-7
2. Warren Easton (3-0) beat Landry-Walker 37-34
3. St. Thomas More (3-0) beat Plaquemine 59-28
4. Lakeshore (3-0) beat Hancock, Miss., 28-7
5. Northwood (3-0) beat Plain Dealing 43-0
6. Plaquemine (2-1) lost to St. Thomas More 59-28
7. Leesville (3-0) beat Westlake 35-7
8. North DeSoto (3-0) beat Many 20-7
9. Teurlings Catholic (2-1) lost to Notre Dame 28-14
10. Neville (2-1) beat Ouachita Parish 17-14
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist lost to John Curtis 21-0, Tioga lost to Benton 27-17, Bastrop beat Calvary Baptist 41-6, Franklin Parish beat Richwood 24-8, Rayne lost to Eunice 36-14, St. Martinville beat Comeaux 28-21.
Class 3A
1. University (3-0) beat Catholic-BR 41-21
2. Sterlington (2-1) lost to Oak Grove 20-14
3. Jena (3-0) beat Block 46-0
4. Church Point (3-0) beat Kaplan 30-24
5. Kaplan (1-2) lost to Church Point 30-24
6. St. James (2-1) lost to E.D. White 28-27
7. Northwest (3-0) beat West St. Mary 39-12
8. Union Parish (3-0) beat Rayville 48-14
9. De La Salle (1-2) lost to Karr 34-7
10. Loyola Prep (3-0) beat St. Frederick 41-23
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana lost to Live Oak 37-35, Iota beat Lake Arthur 42-21, Crowley lost to Cecilia 49-34, Jennings beat DeRidder 42-21, Archbishop Hannan beat Pope John Paul 59-0, Loranger lost to Ponchatoula 54-20.
Class 2A
1, Notre Dame (3-0) beat Teurlings Catholic 28-14
2. Many (2-1) lost to North DeSoto 20-7
3. Catholic-New Iberia (3-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 63-7
4. Amite (2-1) beat McComb, Miss., 41-14
5. Dunham (3-0) beat St. Michael 48-0
6. Newman (3-0) beat East Jefferson 28-6
7. Welsh (2-1) beat Loreauville 55-6
8. Kinder (2-1) lost to Breaux Bridge 27-13
9. Rosepine (3-0) beat Elton 43-20
10. Country Day (3-0) beat Episcopal-BR 48-21
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal beat North Vermilion 22-21; St. Helena beat Varnado 39-0, Calvary Baptist lost to Bastrop 41-6.
Class 1A
1, Kentwood (3-0) beat East Feliciana 40-20
2. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Franklin 63-0
3. West St. John (2-1) beat Bonnabel 40-20
(tie) Southern Lab (2-1) beat Scotlandville 20-6
5. Haynesville (3-0) beat Junction City, Ark., 33-0
6. Oak Grove (3-0) beat Sterlington 20-14
7. Logansport (3-0) beat Bossier 41-0
8. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat KIPP Renaissance 56-26
9. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Erath 34-11
10. Basile (2-1) beat Sacred Heart-VP 13-6
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian beat Hamilton 39-0, St. Mary’s lost to North Caddo 34-14, Ouachita Christian beat Delhi Charter 41-12, Cedar Creek beat Arcadia 61-26, Opelousas Catholic beat Port Barre 18-13, Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat St. John 41-20, Montgomery beat Lakeview 50-30, St. Frederick lost to Loyola Prep 41-23.