On a cold and windy Halloween night, Mentorship went to their bag of tricks late and was able to score the ultimate treat — a 14-12 win over Baker in a District 7-3A game Thursday at Olympia Stadium.
Donovan McCray scored from 3 yards out with 4:49 remaining to tie the game at 12, completing an 11-play drive that lasted almost six minutes.
The Sharks (5-4, 3-3) sent out the kicking unit and it appeared as if they were going to attempt a tie-breaking kick, but instead holder Traylyn Dotson took the snap and started to run around right end.
It appeared that a Baker (5-3, 4-2) defender slung Dotson to the ground around the 15-yard line, but the officials judged that Dotson actually fell on top of another player and was never down. No whistle was blown and with the play still alive, Dotson got up and ran untouched into the end zone for two points, passing a number of Buff defenders who seemed to think the play was over.
“He (Dotson) sat on him (the Baker defender), and put his foot down and got up and ran on in,” Mentorship coach Keith Woods said. “The referees never blew the whistle because they saw it and were just waiting on the play to finish out. We were yelling ‘run, run, run!’ and he did!”
Woods' view of the play was not shared by the opposing coach, though, Baker's Eric Randall did not dispute the outcome.
“I thought he was down. When I saw him go down, I turned my head,” Randall said. “That was the difference in the game. Their kids played to the whistle. I’m not going to question the officials. This is a part of the learning process for our kids. When you (as coaches) say ‘play to the whistle’, that is exactly what it means”
“We had our chances. I thought that their kids outplayed our kids. We talked about that all week...that you can get a loss here easily if you get outplayed. And that’s what happened. We got outplayed and out-hustled”
Baker still had a chance to snatch victory.
The Buffaloes got to the Shark 28 with just more than a minute remaining. Kiley Clifton then bounced off a number of defenders on a 20-yard run to the 8, but he was hit hard and fumbled through the end zone, ending the drive