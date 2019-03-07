Port Allen is attempting to make history while Jehovah-Jireh is looking to repeat it.
Both teams will be in action playing for basketball state titles Friday in the Allstate/LHSAA boys basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Port Allen (24-12) is hunting for its first state title going against No. 1 seed Rayville (32-6) in the Class 2A non-select title game at 6 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh (36-6) is trying to win its second title in three seasons in the Division V select bracket against Crescent City Baptist (25-13).
No. 7 seed Port Allen followed its upset of No. 2 seed Red River in the quarterfinals with a tough 50-46 win over Lake Arthur in the semifinals. That touched off the excitement meter in the community just across the river.
“We’ve never won a state championship. We’re going to try to make history Friday,” Pelicans coach Derrick Jones said. “The community is going bananas. In 1995 I played in a state championship game, and there was a buzz around school, but we didn’t feel the buzz they are feeling now with social media.”
Jones said he spoke with a Port Allen alumnus stationed in Afghanistan who watched the semifinals game online and rescheduled his week so he could watch the final.
“He talked about how excited he is for the boys, community and school,” Jones said. “It’s been overwhelming.”
Tawasky Johnson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Joseph led the Pelicans' defense gthat held Lake Arthur to 35.3 shooting (18 for 51). Port Allen has a tall order against Rayville (32-6) which is averaging 118 points per game in four playoff victories, including the 115-52 semifinal win against Ville Platte.
No. 1 seed Jehovah-Jireh has a familiar opponent in the No. 2 seed Pioneers. This will be the third consecutive Division V title game matchup between the two. JCA won last year and Crescebt City was the champion in 2017.
Jehovah-Jireh beat Crescent City, 66-63, in the season opener, and Warriors coach Dirk Ricks dispels any notion of a revenge factor for either game.
“They are our next opponent, that’s how we look at it,” Ricks said. “We take it one game at a time and try to have the best game plan. Last year was last year. It’s over. We aren’t the same teams we were at the beginning of the season, so that’s over. It’s about right now.”
Jehovah made quick work of semifinal opponent Northside Christian in a 103-39 victory, jumping out 42-17 at halftime and putting up 41 points in the third quarter. John-Paul Ricks had 22 points, seven assists and five steals while Timothy Jackson had 18 points and 14 rebounds.
“We played real well defensively,” Ricks said. “In the second half we played well offensively and did a great job of sharing the ball.
“We’re (Crescent City) pretty familiar with each other. It will come down to who executes on offense and who can get the key stops on defense.”