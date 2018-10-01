1. Dutchtown (19-2): A Monday sweep of rival St. Amant puts the Griffins firmly atop the Division I, District 4 race.
2. St. Michael (21-3): The Warriors notched a huge 3-1 victory over Parkview in a Division III, District 6 match Monday.
3. University (19-5): Steady as ever, the Division IV, District 3 Cubs had won eight of their past 11 matches.
4. St. Joseph’s Academy (13-8): The Division I, District 3 Redstickers have won 8 of 9 matches and are always dangerous.
5. Parkview Baptist (12-6): That Monday loss to St. Michael should make the second round of Division III, District 6 play more interesting.
6. Lee (23-3): A super dozen? Well, the Patriots had 12 wins in row before Monday’s matches.
7. Dunham (17-3): The Division V, District 5 Tigers have been quite impressive.
8. East Ascension (16-6) and St. Amant (11-10): St. Amant won the first round when these two met in Division I, District 4, setting the stage for the battles to continue.
10. Baton Rouge High (14-8): The Division I, District 3 Bulldogs have progressively gotten better.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Live Oak, St. John, The Church Academy.