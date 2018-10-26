Parkview Baptist did not score after the first quarter of its game against St. Michael the Archangel Friday night, but despite St. Michael attempting to stage a second-half comeback, the Warriors fell short as Parkview triumphed 15-13.
The Warriors were slowing chipping away Parkview’s lead, with the score at 15-13 with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
St. Michael quarterback Cole Garafola hit running back Matt Howard for a 57-yard reception with 2:10 left in the game. Two plays later, Garafola put the Warriors in field-goal range after hitting running back Connor Badeaux for 16 yards.
The Parkview defense was able to keep the Warriors out of the endzone, and St. Michael kicker Ethan Hames did not have the leg strength to hit a 40-yard attempt.
“We didn’t play very well,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “We’re glad to get the victory, but we didn’t play well at all. We didn’t convert on some third downs. They controlled the clock pretty well in the second half. They had a good scheme and had success with it.”
Neither quarterback made much of an impact in the air, but both were threats on the ground as the game was dominated by running on both sides.
Parkview quarterback Colton Jumonville went 2-of-2 for 16 yards passing but totaled 101 yards rushing. Garafola went 2-of-5 for 73 yards passing, but had 47 yards rushing.
The Eagles got off to a hot start, only taking them three offensive plays to score. Parkview’s first drive started at their own 48-yard line after a squib kick.
Jumonville broke out a big run on the keeper for 19 yards to start the game, followed by an 11-yard run by running back Ian Pourciau. Jumonville kept the ball again, this time for a 22-yard touchdown. Jumonville ran the ball into the endzone for the two-point conversion to put the Eagles up 8-0 with 10:58 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles seemed to be on their way to another touchdown when a 10-yard holding penalty negated running back Terry Tolliver’s five-yard run that would have resulted in a first down. Following the penalty, Parkview fumbled at its own 35-yard line and recovered by St. Michael defensive lineman Garner Demond with 5:34 left in the quarter.
Two more Parkview penalties extended St. Michael’s drive before Sehring ran for a 3-yard touchdown to make it a one score game. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Warriors trailing 8-6 with 2:03 left in the quarter.
The Eagles struck back quickly when receiver Dustin Philippe ran for a 47-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. That would be the last time Parkview would score, giving it a 15-6 lead to end the first quarter.
More penalties held Parkview back on its first drive of the second quarter and the Eagles were forced to punt for the first time of the night. Parkview punter Malik Abraham then downed the punt inside the two-yard line.
Neither team was able to execute the rest of the half, as St. Michael punted twice and Parkview punted once, as well as fumbled in its own territory.
St. Michael came out immediately after halftime with a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive.
“We just kept doing what we were doing,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “We felt that we were a little too hyped up and overexcited. Then we settled down and got into our plan on defense and offense and did exactly what we wanted to do. Controlled the football, slowed the game down and tried to get what we did.”
Assisted by a Parkview holding penalty once again, the Warriors marched down the field with 26 yards from Howard and 16 yards from Badeaux. The drive was capped off by a 40-yard touchdown down run by Sehring.
St. Michael’s run game as a whole took off in the second half, totaling 55 yards in the first half and adding 125 yards in the second.
Mayet said that while he is happy for a win, there are still things his team needs to work on to finish the season strong.
“We turned the ball over way too much and they didn’t turn it over,” Mayet said. “We just have to get more disciplined and hang on to the ball.”