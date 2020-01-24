A general assembly vote set for 9 a.m. Friday will be the grand finale for the annual LHSAA convention. But the three-day event begins locally Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza.
Committee meetings, round-table discussions, displays from exhibitors are all notable components. Wednesday consists of a series of meetings for various LHSAA groups including the Louisiana High School Coaches Association and Louisiana High School Athletic Directors Association. An LHSAA executive committee meeting is set for 2 p.m.
A sports medicine workshop, a review of the LHSAA’s agenda, a round-table discussion on LHSAA issues, the Coca-Cola Convention luncheon and individual classification meetings for principals is part of the Thursday schedule. Go to http://cdn.lhsaa.org/uploads/images/2019_LHSAAConventionSchedule.pdf to see a full schedule of events and times.
Smith, McDonald’s all-star bound
Peabody High boys basketball coach Charles Smith and his coaching staff will coach the West All-Stars for the McDonald’s All-American game set for April 1 in Houston. Peabody assistants Kedric Smith and Ivory West will serve as assistants.
It will be the second national all-star game coaching appearance for Smith, whose Alexandria-based Warhorses are 23-3 and No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Class 4A power ratings. He coached in the Jordan Brand game in 2010.
Smith is poised to become Louisiana’s all-time winningest high school boys basketball coach by the end of this season. He currently has 1,062 wins, just behind the late Joel Hawkins (1,071), the longtime Southern Lab coach.
Comeaux player dies
Comeaux High athlete Matthew Carter died on Wednesday morning at Lafayette’s Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, days after being shot in an armed robbery over the weekend.
Carter was a Spartans football and soccer player . Charges against two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were upgraded to first-degree murder, according to The Acadiana Advocate.
Beard retires
Former Southwood High star Alana Beard announced her retirement after 15 WNBA seasons on Wednesday during a Shreveport-based radio interview. Beard, a former Duke star, was a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
The No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in 2004, Beard retires with career averages of 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. While starring at Shreveport-based Southwood, scoring a record 48 points in an LHSAA Class 5A tourney game and was Louisiana’s Miss Basketball in 2000.
Prep notables
Former Madison Prep defensive lineman Malcolm Roach of Texas recorded four tackles, including two for negative yardage, in last weekend’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, last weekend.
• Another ex-MPA defensive lineman, Troy James, has transferred from Oklahoma to Prairie View A&M. James has two years of eligibility remaining.
• Running back Jacob Kibodi, a former Christian Life standout, has transferred from Texas A&M to another Texas school, the University of Incarnate Word. Kibodi also has two years of eligibility remaining.
• Scotlandville defensive back Chris Daigre committed to Alcorn earlier this week, following in the footsteps of Hornets offensive coordinator Kris Peters, a former Alcorn receiver/return specialist.
• Mississippi State’s JaMya Mingo-Young, who led Loranger to Class 3A girls titles the past two years, came off the bench to score 14 points in the Monday’s 81-79 road loss to top-ranked South Carolina.