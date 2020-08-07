NO.rummelstaug112319.106.jpg
St. Augustine wide receiver Jaheim Walters (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown with team mates during a Division I state quarterfinal varsity football game against Archbishop Rummel at Joe Yenni stadium in Metairie, La., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 PHOTO BY SHAWN FINK

The LHSAA announced earlier this week that the soonest the 2020 football season can begin is Oct 8. A mega Class 5A non-district matchup has been scheduled for a day after that.

Zachary High announced Friday that it has agreed to play St. Augustine High in Zachary on Oct. 9.

Zachary won the state's non-select championships in 2018 and 2019. St. Augustine is a consistent contender in New Orleans' Catholic League.

A kickoff time for the game hasn't been announced.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine noted this week that all the LHSAA’s fall plans are contingent on Louisiana moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of its reopening by the end of August. 

