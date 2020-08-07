The LHSAA announced earlier this week that the soonest the 2020 football season can begin is Oct 8. A mega Class 5A non-district matchup has been scheduled for a day after that.
Zachary High announced Friday that it has agreed to play St. Augustine High in Zachary on Oct. 9.
Zachary won the state's non-select championships in 2018 and 2019. St. Augustine is a consistent contender in New Orleans' Catholic League.
A kickoff time for the game hasn't been announced.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine noted this week that all the LHSAA’s fall plans are contingent on Louisiana moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of its reopening by the end of August.