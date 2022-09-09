Call it the four and four option for the LHSAA, which released its new playoff structure for sports divided by the select/nonselect split on Friday.
The new playoff structure for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball in 2022-23 features four divisions on both the select and nonselect sides based on school enrollment.
Earlier this week, the LHSAA executive committee heard appeals from schools seeking to be nonselect and concluded with 217 nonselect schools and 193 select schools.
These changes came after the LHSAA revised its definition of select/nonselect schools to include all charter schools, schools with any magnet component and schools in open enrollment parishes.