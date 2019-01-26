There was other news on the final day of the annual LHSAA convention in addition to the high-profile votes that will allow select schools to break away from championship events in the four sports divided along select/nonselect lines.
A reduction in the number of titles to be awarded at the LHSAA’s cross cross country meet and new pitch count provisions for baseball were the highest profile changes also voted in on Friday at the Crowne Plaza.
Here is a breakdown:
• Rather than completing in the traditional seven classifications, cross country teams will compete in five divisions, meaning a total of 10 races — five each for boys and girls the Monday after the LHSAA’s volleyball tournament.
• Baseball pitch count changes reduce the maximum number of pitches thrown in a day to 115 from 125. No rest is required when 1 to 34 pitches are thrown. One day of rest is required for 35 to 59, two days for 60 to 84 and three days for 85 to 115.
• One bite from the apple was the message behind proposals allowing just one bona fide move check or eligibility check per year on a student. This change means schools can no longer submit new information at a later date and ask for another investigation.
• School bus routes will be used to help the LHSAA set up attendance zones in areas that have open enrollment, according to another proposal from the executive committee that was approved.
• A proposal to expand all soccer playoff brackets to 32 teams failed. Denham Springs High Principal Kelly Jones spoke against the proposal, noting that some divisions have approximately 40 teams, including a a number of teams with losing records.
• Class 3A, 4A and 5A track will have the 4x800 relay for outdoor track, thanks to another proposal that was approved. Class 2A and below will not. The 4x800 will become the first event of an outdoor track meet, starting this season.
• A series of provisions were set up for officials, including one that requires schools to provide officials with a security escort as they leave varsity games. Schools must also require a secure place for officials to change clothes.
• Principals approved a raise for volleyball officials, who will get $50 per person for a best 3 of 5 sets match in the regular season, $70 for 3 of 5 in the playoffs and $80 for LHSAA tourney contests.
• One notable change for Class 1A only was made Thursday. Class 1A principals approved using a 24-team playoff bracket for football, instead of the traditional 32-team bracket during their class meeting.