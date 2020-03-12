The chance for rematches looms large in the LHSAA’s select basketball playoffs because there are fewer teams. With five local teams set to play in three title games, there is one obvious question.
Who has the best rematch Friday night? It is hard to pick just one.
“With everything that’s gone on since yesterday, my biggest concern is that we get the chance to play,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said, referencing coranovirus concerns. “We’ve played each other so much through the years that it may seem like a scrimmage. But this means so much.”
Episcopal coach Chris Beckman adds, “Every team wants the chance to play in the last game of the year and we have that.”
Third-seeded Episcopal (26-8) travels to play rival Dunham (21-10) in a Division III final that tips off select school action at 6:30 p.m. The schools split their games this season. They met in a Division III final two years ago that was won by Dunham.
At 7 p.m., top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (27-18) hosts No. 2 Runnels (18-23) at Istrouma for the Division V title game. JCA seeks its third straight title. Perhaps no one has more motivation than Runnels, which plays its final game, just months ahead of the school’s closure.
And then there’s second-seeded University (29-6) at No. 1 St. Thomas More (31-6) at 7 p.m. in Lafayette. The Cougars beat the Cubs in the Division II title game in 2017 and 2018. STM beat UHS in the semifinals en route to its third straight title last season.
Here’s a closer look at the parameters:
EPISCOPAL AT DUNHAM: The Tigers edged Episcopal 49-48 in the Division III final in 2018. This is the fourth straight title game for Dunham. Episcopal has advanced to the semifinals for four straight years.
Dunham beat the Knights 62-49 and then Episcopal turned the tables with a 51-47 win in the semifinals of the District 8-2A tournament this season. Pixley missed that tourney game because of illness, a fact he downplays.
“This is a rivalry and because we know each other so well, the games aren’t always pretty,” Pixley said. “Sometimes, strange things happen. But we know each other and love to compete.”
“We need to do a good job of contesting their shots,” Beckman said. "Games like this can come down to who makes the most big plays. It isn't always the top players."
Carlos Stewart averages 28.2 points a game, while Salle Wilson is at 20.5. Ricky Volland (16.0) and DJ Morgan (12.5) pace Episcopal.
UNIVERSITY AT ST. THOMAS MORE: There is plenty to like about a game that features two similar teams. Both are senior-oriented, neither has a player taller than 6-foot-4 and both rely on their benches.
“I think we are evenly matched in terms of size and some of the things we do,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Obviously, we do know each other after the last few years. They play about nine guys and we’ll play 11.
“Our shot selection has to be good. We almost shot ourselves out of the (semifinal) at one point. And we have to be cognizant of the way St. Thomas More rotates defenses. It’s something they are very good at.”
Jaden Shelvin and Carter Domingue are the top scorers for STM. Milan Mejia (13.5) and DJ Morton (10.5) lead a balanced U-High attack.
RUNNELS VS. JEHOVAH-JIREH: The two teams don’t always run in the same circles, but Class C JCA beat Class B Runnels 73-58 in a regular-season game played Jan. 3.
The matchup has the elements needed for a battle of opposites. Runnels has notable size with 6-6 Collin Coates, who averages 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Guard Ben Holliday averages 15.0.
“Runnels does have size with Coates and a very good guard in Holliday,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “We have to come out focused and do the things we normally try to do, which is get off to a good start and execute what we want to do on offense and defense.”
John-Paul Ricks leads the Warriors with averages of 24 points and eight assists. Brandon Harton (6-4) adds 19 points and 11 rebounds.
“You have to adjust to their athleticism,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “They will try to turn us over. We can’t give them easy baskets. We will need to play the best game we can in the last game.”