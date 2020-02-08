Zachary’s Sean Burrell and Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte have competed head-to-head in track since they were nine years old. It was no different at the indoor LSU High School Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday.
Burrell bested Boutte in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.75 seconds to 49.04, which moved Boutte to No. 24 in the nation. But in the 4x200 relay, Boutte and Westgate edged out Zachary by .13 seconds, and Westgate’s time of 1 minute, 28.870 seconds set the meet and Carl Maddox Fieldhouse composite records. The time is ranked third in the country while Zachary’s 1:29.003 relay time is sixth in the country.
“It felt good. We knew we had to come in and accomplish our goal,” Boutte said. “We practiced hard throughout the week and put in the work today, and our work paid off.
“It’s good going against (Burrell). It’s good competition, you see competition like that every now and then. It’s just a good feeling you’ve got somebody to motivate you and push you to do better.”
Burrell said it’s always a friendly competition between himself and Boutte, and they always wish each other good luck before their races. The two LSU signees will have another chance to compete against each other in their final indoor season at the state championship meet on Feb. 22.
It wasn’t the only close finish for Burrell either. In the 60-meter hurdles, Woodlawn’s Lanard Harris crossed the finish line with a time of 7.97 seconds, breaking the meet record, just ahead of Burrell at 7.98 seconds. The two’s times both surpassed the meet record and rank fourth and fifth in the country, respectively.
“I know everybody is going to be gunning for me because it’s my senior year,” said Burrell, who plans on running all three events again in two weeks. “Everybody is going to be gunning, and I’m just going with it.”
In other events, John Curtis’ Corey Wren set a record time in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.76 seconds, which is sixth nationally and broke the meet and composite record he set last year.
Wren’s John Curtis classmate Raven Nunnery set the meet record with a time of 7.54 seconds in the girls 60, .07 seconds ahead of Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton, who won the state title in the event last year. Plaquemine eighth-grader Makeriah Harris finished fourth, but won the 400 in 56.59 seconds and finished second in the 60-meter hurdles.
In field events, LSU football signee Jacobian Guillory, won the boys shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 9.5 inches. Guillory’s performance is the best in Louisiana so far through the indoor season. Guillory is from Alexandria.
Live Oak’s Clayton Simms broke his personal record in the pole vault, clearing 16 feet, 6 inches, which is also a state high this year.