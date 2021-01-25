All-Metro Cross Country

Boys

Outstanding Runner: Daniel Sullivan, Catholic

Surged into the spotlight for the deep, talented Bears in a big way to close out the season. Sullivan, a junior, won the individual title at the Metro meet with a three-mile time of 15:25.4. He then placed third in Class 5A to help Catholic claim a fourth straight title.

Coach of the Year: Claney Duplechin, Episcopal

It was another year and another title as Duplechin’s Knights, who battled The Dunham School and came away with a 25th consecutive Class 2A title, currently have the nation’s longest streak.

John Walker McDonald, Episcopal, Jr.

Was the Class 2A individual champion and had top time of 15:27.5 at SJA Invitational.

Rhen Langley, Zachary, So.

Breakout season included area No. 3 time of 15:31.8 along with a 12th-place 5A finish.

Blaison Treuil, Catholic, Sr.

Ran the area’s No. 4 regular season time of 15:33.5 and placed 11th in Class 5A race.

John Hall Hays, University, Fr.

Top newcomer placed fifth in Class 3A and had a best time of 15:44.0 at Metro meet.

Joseph Ellis, Catholic, Sr.

Ran a season best of 15:44.8 at the Metro meet and placed eighth in Class 5A.

Blake Cook, Catholic, Sr.

Recorded a 10th-place finish in Class 5A and had best of 15:50.9 at Metro meet.

Max Guillot, Catholic, Jr.

Recorded a top time of 15:52.9 at SJA Invitational and finished 28th in Class 5A race.

Owen Simon, Catholic, Sr.

Returned from an injury to finish 23rd for the Bears at 5A meet and had 15:53.3 Metro time.

Bailey Faulk, Catholic, Sr.

Was a part of the Bears top five all year and had a top time of 15:53.4 at SJA Invitational.

Caleb Ackman, Zachary, Jr.

Finished Metro race in 15:56.7 and was the 21st-place finish in Class 5A race for ZHS.

Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, Jr.

Claimed a ninth-place finish in the Class 5A race with a season best time of 15.56.2

Steven Mayer, Catholic, Jr.

Placed 15th in the 5A race for the Bears and posted a season best of 15:58.5 at Metro meet.

Dawson Latona, St. Michael, Jr.

Led 4A runner-up Warriors with a fourth-place finish. Season best was 16:07.0 at SJA meet.

Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, Jr.

Steady performer ran 16:16.9 at Metro meet and 16:19.5 to place sixth in Class 3A race.

Honorable mention

Todd Rodriguez, Denham Springs; Cody Rickhoff, Catholic; Brennan Amato, Denham Springs; Clark Chustz, Denham Springs; Jacob Kennedy, Walker; Christian Dubroc, Catholic; Walter Herasymiuk, Catholic; Alex Hollier, Episcopal; William Nizzo, St. Michael; Ben Langley, Catholic; Miles Pelton, Dunham; Luke Dubee, Zachary; Joshua Breaux, St. Michael.

Girls

Outstanding Runner: Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy

Provided a true out in front presence for the Class 5A champion Redstickers. Highlights during Martin’s senior season included a season-best time of 17 minutes, 36.4 seconds at the St. Joseph’s Invitational and a second-place finish in the LHSAA 5A race in 18:37.6.

Coach of the Year: Mark LaHaye, St. Joseph’s Academy

Quality and quantity made LaHaye’s SJA girls the top team in Louisiana in 2020. The Redstickers won a fifth straight Class 5A title with more than 10 runners taking turns in the team’s top five.

Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, Jr.

Posted the area’s No. 2 time of 18:21.1 at the Metro meet and a steady top five presence.

Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, eighth

Was 2A runner-up for the champion Knights and had a season best time of 18:30.9 at Metro.

Elise Jones, St. Joseph’s, Jr.

Finished fourth in Class 5A race for the Redstickers and also ran 18:32.5 at Metro meet.

Callie Hardy, Episcopal, Sr.

Won Class 2A individual title as the Knights won another team title. Ran an 18:34.6 at Metro.

Stella Vincent, St. Joseph’s, Fr.

Made quite a varsity debut for the Redstickers, including a Metro meet time of 18:35.1.

Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, Jr.

Claimed an 11th-place finish in the Class 5A race and posted a Metro time of 18:38.6.

Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, Sr.

Ran a season best 18:41.4 at the LHSAA regional and finished 25th in Class 5A race.

Emma Hendry, St. Joseph’s, So.

Was the ninth-place finisher in the Class 5A race and had top of 18:43.8 at Metro meet.

Riley Ries, Dunham, So.

Placed fourth in Class 2A race for the Tigers and ran an 18:50.4 at the SJA Invitational.

Bryann Duggan, St. Joseph’s, Sr.

A season of highlights included a top time of 18:55.1 at the SJA Invitational meet.

Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph’s, Fr.

Another top newcomer who ran a best of 18:57.6 at regional and was 22nd in 5A race.

Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, Sr.

Placed third in Class 4A race for runner-up Warriors. Her season best time was18:58.4.

Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, Fr.

Won the Class 3A individual title in her first varsity season with a time of 18:57.7.

Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph’s, Jr.

Helped illustrate the Redstickers depth by running a best time of 19:02.8 at Metro meet.

Honorable mention

Ava Pittaro, Walker; Ava Lemoine, St. Joseph’s; Anna Eagleton, St. Joseph’s; Macy Howard, St. Joseph’s; Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph’s; Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana; Ashlyn Davis, Zachary; Claire Beyer, St. Joseph’s; Ivy Jiang, Episcopal; Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak; Mia Pulliam, Episcopal; Sayla Fogos, St. Michael; Rylee Deignan, Zachary.

Teams selected by area coaches

