All-Metro Cross Country
Boys
Outstanding Runner: Daniel Sullivan, Catholic
Surged into the spotlight for the deep, talented Bears in a big way to close out the season. Sullivan, a junior, won the individual title at the Metro meet with a three-mile time of 15:25.4. He then placed third in Class 5A to help Catholic claim a fourth straight title.
Coach of the Year: Claney Duplechin, Episcopal
It was another year and another title as Duplechin’s Knights, who battled The Dunham School and came away with a 25th consecutive Class 2A title, currently have the nation’s longest streak.
John Walker McDonald, Episcopal, Jr.
Was the Class 2A individual champion and had top time of 15:27.5 at SJA Invitational.
Rhen Langley, Zachary, So.
Breakout season included area No. 3 time of 15:31.8 along with a 12th-place 5A finish.
Blaison Treuil, Catholic, Sr.
Ran the area’s No. 4 regular season time of 15:33.5 and placed 11th in Class 5A race.
John Hall Hays, University, Fr.
Top newcomer placed fifth in Class 3A and had a best time of 15:44.0 at Metro meet.
Joseph Ellis, Catholic, Sr.
Ran a season best of 15:44.8 at the Metro meet and placed eighth in Class 5A.
Blake Cook, Catholic, Sr.
Recorded a 10th-place finish in Class 5A and had best of 15:50.9 at Metro meet.
Max Guillot, Catholic, Jr.
Recorded a top time of 15:52.9 at SJA Invitational and finished 28th in Class 5A race.
Owen Simon, Catholic, Sr.
Returned from an injury to finish 23rd for the Bears at 5A meet and had 15:53.3 Metro time.
Bailey Faulk, Catholic, Sr.
Was a part of the Bears top five all year and had a top time of 15:53.4 at SJA Invitational.
Caleb Ackman, Zachary, Jr.
Finished Metro race in 15:56.7 and was the 21st-place finish in Class 5A race for ZHS.
Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, Jr.
Claimed a ninth-place finish in the Class 5A race with a season best time of 15.56.2
Steven Mayer, Catholic, Jr.
Placed 15th in the 5A race for the Bears and posted a season best of 15:58.5 at Metro meet.
Dawson Latona, St. Michael, Jr.
Led 4A runner-up Warriors with a fourth-place finish. Season best was 16:07.0 at SJA meet.
Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, Jr.
Steady performer ran 16:16.9 at Metro meet and 16:19.5 to place sixth in Class 3A race.
Honorable mention
Todd Rodriguez, Denham Springs; Cody Rickhoff, Catholic; Brennan Amato, Denham Springs; Clark Chustz, Denham Springs; Jacob Kennedy, Walker; Christian Dubroc, Catholic; Walter Herasymiuk, Catholic; Alex Hollier, Episcopal; William Nizzo, St. Michael; Ben Langley, Catholic; Miles Pelton, Dunham; Luke Dubee, Zachary; Joshua Breaux, St. Michael.
Girls
Outstanding Runner: Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy
Provided a true out in front presence for the Class 5A champion Redstickers. Highlights during Martin’s senior season included a season-best time of 17 minutes, 36.4 seconds at the St. Joseph’s Invitational and a second-place finish in the LHSAA 5A race in 18:37.6.
Coach of the Year: Mark LaHaye, St. Joseph’s Academy
Quality and quantity made LaHaye’s SJA girls the top team in Louisiana in 2020. The Redstickers won a fifth straight Class 5A title with more than 10 runners taking turns in the team’s top five.
Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, Jr.
Posted the area’s No. 2 time of 18:21.1 at the Metro meet and a steady top five presence.
Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, eighth
Was 2A runner-up for the champion Knights and had a season best time of 18:30.9 at Metro.
Elise Jones, St. Joseph’s, Jr.
Finished fourth in Class 5A race for the Redstickers and also ran 18:32.5 at Metro meet.
Callie Hardy, Episcopal, Sr.
Won Class 2A individual title as the Knights won another team title. Ran an 18:34.6 at Metro.
Stella Vincent, St. Joseph’s, Fr.
Made quite a varsity debut for the Redstickers, including a Metro meet time of 18:35.1.
Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, Jr.
Claimed an 11th-place finish in the Class 5A race and posted a Metro time of 18:38.6.
Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, Sr.
Ran a season best 18:41.4 at the LHSAA regional and finished 25th in Class 5A race.
Emma Hendry, St. Joseph’s, So.
Was the ninth-place finisher in the Class 5A race and had top of 18:43.8 at Metro meet.
Riley Ries, Dunham, So.
Placed fourth in Class 2A race for the Tigers and ran an 18:50.4 at the SJA Invitational.
Bryann Duggan, St. Joseph’s, Sr.
A season of highlights included a top time of 18:55.1 at the SJA Invitational meet.
Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph’s, Fr.
Another top newcomer who ran a best of 18:57.6 at regional and was 22nd in 5A race.
Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, Sr.
Placed third in Class 4A race for runner-up Warriors. Her season best time was18:58.4.
Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, Fr.
Won the Class 3A individual title in her first varsity season with a time of 18:57.7.
Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph’s, Jr.
Helped illustrate the Redstickers depth by running a best time of 19:02.8 at Metro meet.
Honorable mention
Ava Pittaro, Walker; Ava Lemoine, St. Joseph’s; Anna Eagleton, St. Joseph’s; Macy Howard, St. Joseph’s; Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph’s; Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana; Ashlyn Davis, Zachary; Claire Beyer, St. Joseph’s; Ivy Jiang, Episcopal; Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak; Mia Pulliam, Episcopal; Sayla Fogos, St. Michael; Rylee Deignan, Zachary.
Teams selected by area coaches