WALKER — There were three things Walker High coach Anthony Schiro wanted to see his team do — play with energy, shut down the passing lanes and score in transition.
With Jalen Cook scoring a game-high 31 points, third-seeded Walker did exactly what the coach ordered. The Wildcats raced out to an 18-0 lead on the way to a 92-53 victory over H.L. Bourgeois in a Class 5A bidistrict round playoff game Friday night at WHS.
“The energy we came out with early is exactly what I’ve been asking for all week,” Schiro said. “That week off (between the regular season and playoffs) was good for us. It gave us a chance to get rested and healthy, but they were antsy to get out of the court.”
With the win, the defending 5A champion Wildcats (26-9) advance to host No. 13 Slidell in Tuesday’s regional round. Slidell (25-8) beat another District 4-5A team, Live Oak, 70-56 to advance.
Cook was one of the players Schiro wanted to get healthy. The junior guard struggled with flu-like symptoms for nearly a week, but it did not show Friday. He scored 15 points in the first half and 16 in the second.
“I had to come out and play good defense, bring energy and make a statement,” Cook said. "This is the playoffs."
Three of Walker’s first four baskets came on dunks in transition. Thomas, a sophomore, also scored his 1,000th career point in the first half. He finished with 22, while Trent Montgomery (13) and Graham Smith (10) also scored in double figures. Sean Warren had 18 for the Braves.
“I wasn’t worried about who got the points or scoring my 1,000th point,” Thomas said. “This was about playing good defense and playing together.”
Walker led 28-7 after one quarter. H.L. Bourgeois (17-15), a No. 30 seed with just one returning starter from 2017-18, outscored the Wildcats 21-11 in the second quarter.
“I’m very proud of them to come back from 18-0,” HLB coach Andrew Caillouet Sr. said. “I challenged them after the (first) quarter, ‘Don’t let them get to 40 (by halftime). It was a promising thing to see that. (Walker) is a just a great team, and they overtook us.”
Warren made two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to kick start the Braves’ rally. But Walker took its 39-28 lead and built on it 28 third-quarter points. Two free throws by Smith 3.7 seconds left made it 67-41 going into the final quarter.
“I was proud of my guys for making adjustments at halftime,” Schiro said. “We went back to the original game plan.”