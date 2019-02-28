Boys basketball quarterfinals (Baton Rouge area)
Class 5A
(6) Landry-Walker at (3) Walker, 7 p.m.
(7) Dutchtown at (2) Ouachita Parish, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
(20) Livonia at (5) Carencro, 7 p.m.
(7) Plaquemine at (2) Leesville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
(5) Abbeville at (4) Madison Prep, 7 p.m.
(26) St. James at (2) Peabody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
(19) Amite at (6) Lake Arthur
(7) Port Allen at (2) Red River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
(8) KIPP Booker T. Washington at (1) White Castle
(3) Jonesboro Hodge at (11) East Iberville
Division I
(8) John Curtis at (1) Scotlandville, 6:30 p.m.
(5) Catholic-BR at (4) Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Division II
(1) University Lab at (9) Lee, 7 p.m.
(15) Parkview Baptist at (10) St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Division III
(8) Catholic-NI at (1) Dunham, 6 p.m.
(6) Calvary Baptist at (3) Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
(7) Newman at (2) Metairie Park Country Day
Division IV
(1) Lafayette Christian at (9) Ascension Catholic, 7 p.m.
(3) Runnels 58, (6) Episcopal of
Acadiana 46
(10) Southern Lab at (2) Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Division V
(1) Jehovah-Jireh at (9) New Living Word, 6:30 p.m.
(2) Crescent City 71, (7) Family Christian 35
Boys box score
Runnels 58, Episcopal of Acadiana 46
Runnels 17 15 9 17-58
Episcopal Acadiana 4 12 16 14-46
SCORING: RUNNELS: Cade Tate 23, Collin Coates 19, Griffin Kennedy 7, Ben Holliday 5, Collin Bueche 2, Ben Stafford 2; EPISCOPAL SCHOOL OF ACADIANA: Henry Shuffler 24, Jackson Spoon 11, Reuben Egan 7, Peyton Bourgeois 2, Oliver Nickel 2
3-POINT GOALS: None
Records: Runnels 31-14; Episcopal School of Acadiana 17-17
Baseball
Denham Springs 8, St. Amant 1
Dunham 5, Live Oak 2
St. Augustine 4, Assumption 3
Softball
Denham Springs 9, Walker 3
Port Allen 12, Northeast 1
University 13, Plaquemine 4
Boys tennis
Central 3 Ascension Christian 0
Singles winners
Bryce Walker, Ascension Christian; Adam O’Banion, Central
Doubles winners
Dylan O’Banion-Aaron Blackwell, Central; Joe Welch-Calev Manemann, Central
U-High 3, Parkview 2
Singles:
1. Charlie Mackey U-High def. Evan Rogers 6-4, 6-2; 2. Nate Kahn U-High def. Austin Gautreau 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
1. Hunter Schwab-Chris McNamara U-High def. Adam Crifasi-Dawson Ducote 6-4, 6-0; 2. Evan Garner-Andrew Moore U-High def. Taylor Brashear-Ryan Lemoine 6-2, 7-5; 3. Dylan Rousselle-Rider Holcomb U-High def. Cole Evans-William Harger 6-2, 6-2
Dunham 5, St. Amant 0
Singles
David Crump def. Luke Mayor 8-1
Lethan Nguyen def. Hunter White 8-4
Doubles
Oren Gleason-Michael Dudley def. Dean Compton-Ashton Arceneaux 8-0
Hayden Dudley-Kyle Pastor def. Joel McAllister-Josh Lobell 8-0
Evan Gleason-Nicholas Neinaber def. Alex Higdon-Daniel Compton 8-4
Girls tennis
Central 4, Ascension Christian 1
Singles winners: Olivia Buckles Ascension Christian; Tori Ingrassia, Central
Doubles winners: Lexi Posey-Nhi Tran, Central; Margie Chauvin-Aleece Andrews, Central; Alyssa Guillot-Ruth LaValley, Central
University 3, Parkview Baptist 2
Singles
1. Lindy Hataway, U-High def. Emily Wroten Parkview 6-4, 3-1, ret-inj
2. Micah Luong Parkview def. Hannah Kaplan U-High 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Maura Blanchfield-Mary Clare Beacham U-High def. Grace Mele-Madeline Lefeaux Parkview 6-2, 7-5
McKinley Sherman-Kate Kratzberg Parkview, def. Julia Flake-Caroline Warren, U-High 6-1, 7-6, (7-3)
Paige Fellows-Mary Page Wood, U-High def. Kristen Caughman-Amanda Blakeney, Parkview 6-4, 6-3
St. Amant 5, Dunham 0
Singles
Arlus Angel, St. Amant def. Andra Negulescu 8-4
Jordan Allred def. Jacqueline Breaux 8-0
Doubles
Emily Hebert-Madison Guitreau def. Ashley McCarthy-Anna Slaton 9-8(4)
Victoria Marchand-Briana Breaux def. Kaliie Lodrigue-Elizabeth McFeaters 8-6
Camryn Barker-Yaire Angel def. Joylee Fair-Sara Breland 8-1
Bowling
St. Michael 21, Woodlawn 6
High Series: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey 551; WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 460
High Game: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey 198; WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 182
Boys
Dutchtown 15, Catholic High 12
High Series: Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 655; Catholic High: Philip O’Neil 714
High Game: Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 248, 213, Chase Conard 224; Catholic High: Philip O’Neil 247, 246,221, DJ Mills 259, James Brock 232
Madison Prep 21, Runnels 6
High Series: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 558; Runnels: Karli Hebert 419, Mitchell Egger 411
High Game: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 198; Runnels: Karli Hebert 147, Mitchell Egger 143, Josh Freeman 142
Denham Springs 25, Zachary 2
High Series: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 621; Zachary: Christian Bogan 441
High Game: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 223; Zachary: Diamond Johnson 163
University def. Istrouma
High Series: University: Boyd Murrill 277; Istrouma: Brandell Bell 329
High Game: University: Matthew Heinse 106, Boy Murrill 99, Towns Heroman 96; Istrouma: Donovan Joseph 123, Kentrell McCrea 118, Brandell Bell 113
Co-Ed
Donaldsonville vs. Runnels
High Series: DONALDSONVILLE: Payton Cargo 229; RUNNELS: Karli Hebert 447
High Game: DONALDSONVILLE: Payton Cargo 99, Donald Dunbar 90, Betty Johnson 84; RUNNELS: Seth MIller 164, Karli Hebert 154, Mitchell Egger 154
Girls
St. Scholastica 15, Holden 12
High Series: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pye 567; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 554
High Game: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pyer 195, 183, 189; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 194, 186, 174
St. Joseph 25, McKinley 2
High Series: St. Joseph: Emily DeSoto 406; McKinley: Kodi Watson 305
High Game: St. Joseph: Emily DeSoto 182, Brennan Cascio 166, Britney Nguyen 128; McKinley: Brianna Rankins 105, Kodie Watson 106
East Ascension def. Istrouma
High Series: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 493
High Game: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 198, Megan Rome 191, Shaye Duplesis 179; Istrouma: Ty’Liyah Black 112, Shanya Taylor 111, McKeeler Lannieux 111
Boys golf
At LSU
Par 37
Team scores: 1. Plaquemine 193 (only team score)
Top three: 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 39. 2. Jacob Morgan, Plaqumine 41, 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 47, Christian Brown, Plaqumine 47
At Beaver Creek
Team Scores: 1. Denham Springs 179, 2. Parkview Baptist 195, 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 211
Medalists: 1. Logan Holmes, Parkview 41; 2. Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs 41, 3. Cameron Fortier, Denham Springs, 45.
At Island Course
Par 36
Team scores: 1. St. John 182. 2. Plaqumine 222.
Top three: 1. (tie) Cade Prejean, Brusly 41 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 41, 2. Collin LeGrange, St. John 44. 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 48, Jacob Morgan, Plaquemine 48.
at Coppermill
Par 36
Team scores: Live Oak 200; West Feliciana and Zachary (no team score)
Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 32; 2. Devan Martin, Live Oak, 40; 3. Brogan Gibbon, Zachary, 44