Boys basketball quarterfinals (Baton Rouge area)

Class 5A

(6) Landry-Walker at (3) Walker, 7 p.m.

(7) Dutchtown at (2) Ouachita Parish, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

(20) Livonia at (5) Carencro, 7 p.m.

(7) Plaquemine at (2) Leesville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

(5) Abbeville at (4) Madison Prep, 7 p.m.

(26) St. James at (2) Peabody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

(19) Amite at (6) Lake Arthur

(7) Port Allen at (2) Red River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

(8) KIPP Booker T. Washington at (1) White Castle

(3) Jonesboro Hodge at (11) East Iberville

Division I

(8) John Curtis at (1) Scotlandville, 6:30 p.m.

(5) Catholic-BR at (4) Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Division II

(1) University Lab at (9) Lee, 7 p.m.

(15) Parkview Baptist at (10) St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Division III

(8) Catholic-NI at (1) Dunham, 6 p.m.

(6) Calvary Baptist at (3) Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

(7) Newman at (2) Metairie Park Country Day

Division IV

(1) Lafayette Christian at (9) Ascension Catholic, 7 p.m.

(3) Runnels 58, (6) Episcopal of

Acadiana 46

(10) Southern Lab at (2) Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Division V

(1) Jehovah-Jireh at (9) New Living Word, 6:30 p.m.

(2) Crescent City 71, (7) Family Christian 35

Runnels 58, Episcopal of Acadiana 46

Runnels 17 15 9 17-58

Episcopal Acadiana 4 12 16 14-46

SCORING: RUNNELS: Cade Tate 23, Collin Coates 19, Griffin Kennedy 7, Ben Holliday 5, Collin Bueche 2, Ben Stafford 2; EPISCOPAL SCHOOL OF ACADIANA: Henry Shuffler 24, Jackson Spoon 11, Reuben Egan 7, Peyton Bourgeois 2, Oliver Nickel 2

3-POINT GOALS: None

Records: Runnels 31-14; Episcopal School of Acadiana 17-17

Baseball

Denham Springs 8, St. Amant 1

Dunham 5, Live Oak 2

St. Augustine 4, Assumption 3

Softball

Denham Springs 9, Walker 3

Port Allen 12, Northeast 1

University 13, Plaquemine 4

Boys tennis

Central 3 Ascension Christian 0

Singles winners

Bryce Walker, Ascension Christian; Adam O’Banion, Central

Doubles winners

Dylan O’Banion-Aaron Blackwell, Central; Joe Welch-Calev Manemann, Central

U-High 3, Parkview 2

Singles:

1. Charlie Mackey U-High def. Evan Rogers 6-4, 6-2; 2. Nate Kahn U-High def. Austin Gautreau 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

1. Hunter Schwab-Chris McNamara U-High def. Adam Crifasi-Dawson Ducote 6-4, 6-0; 2. Evan Garner-Andrew Moore U-High def. Taylor Brashear-Ryan Lemoine 6-2, 7-5; 3. Dylan Rousselle-Rider Holcomb U-High def. Cole Evans-William Harger 6-2, 6-2

Dunham 5, St. Amant 0

Singles

David Crump def. Luke Mayor 8-1

Lethan Nguyen def. Hunter White 8-4

Doubles

Oren Gleason-Michael Dudley def. Dean Compton-Ashton Arceneaux 8-0

Hayden Dudley-Kyle Pastor def. Joel McAllister-Josh Lobell 8-0

Evan Gleason-Nicholas Neinaber def. Alex Higdon-Daniel Compton 8-4

Girls tennis

Central 4, Ascension Christian 1

Singles winners: Olivia Buckles Ascension Christian; Tori Ingrassia, Central

Doubles winners: Lexi Posey-Nhi Tran, Central; Margie Chauvin-Aleece Andrews, Central; Alyssa Guillot-Ruth LaValley, Central

University 3, Parkview Baptist 2

Singles

1. Lindy Hataway, U-High def. Emily Wroten Parkview 6-4, 3-1, ret-inj

2. Micah Luong Parkview def. Hannah Kaplan U-High 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Maura Blanchfield-Mary Clare Beacham U-High def. Grace Mele-Madeline Lefeaux Parkview 6-2, 7-5

McKinley Sherman-Kate Kratzberg Parkview, def. Julia Flake-Caroline Warren, U-High 6-1, 7-6, (7-3)

Paige Fellows-Mary Page Wood, U-High def. Kristen Caughman-Amanda Blakeney, Parkview 6-4, 6-3

St. Amant 5, Dunham 0

Singles

Arlus Angel, St. Amant def. Andra Negulescu 8-4

Jordan Allred def. Jacqueline Breaux 8-0

Doubles

Emily Hebert-Madison Guitreau def. Ashley McCarthy-Anna Slaton 9-8(4)

Victoria Marchand-Briana Breaux def. Kaliie Lodrigue-Elizabeth McFeaters 8-6

Camryn Barker-Yaire Angel def. Joylee Fair-Sara Breland 8-1

Bowling

St. Michael 21, Woodlawn 6

High Series: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey 551; WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 460

High Game: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey 198; WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington 182

Boys

Dutchtown 15, Catholic High 12

High Series: Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 655; Catholic High: Philip O’Neil 714

High Game: Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 248, 213, Chase Conard 224; Catholic High: Philip O’Neil 247, 246,221, DJ Mills 259, James Brock 232

Madison Prep 21, Runnels 6

High Series: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 558; Runnels: Karli Hebert 419, Mitchell Egger 411

High Game: Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 198; Runnels: Karli Hebert 147, Mitchell Egger 143, Josh Freeman 142

Denham Springs 25, Zachary 2

High Series: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 621; Zachary: Christian Bogan 441

High Game: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 223; Zachary: Diamond Johnson 163

University def. Istrouma

High Series: University: Boyd Murrill 277; Istrouma: Brandell Bell 329

High Game: University: Matthew Heinse 106, Boy Murrill 99, Towns Heroman 96; Istrouma: Donovan Joseph 123, Kentrell McCrea 118, Brandell Bell 113

Co-Ed

Donaldsonville vs. Runnels

High Series: DONALDSONVILLE: Payton Cargo 229; RUNNELS: Karli Hebert 447

High Game: DONALDSONVILLE: Payton Cargo 99, Donald Dunbar 90, Betty Johnson 84; RUNNELS: Seth MIller 164, Karli Hebert 154, Mitchell Egger 154

Girls

St. Scholastica 15, Holden 12

High Series: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pye 567; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 554

High Game: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pyer 195, 183, 189; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 194, 186, 174

St. Joseph 25, McKinley 2

High Series: St. Joseph: Emily DeSoto 406; McKinley: Kodi Watson 305

High Game: St. Joseph: Emily DeSoto 182, Brennan Cascio 166, Britney Nguyen 128; McKinley: Brianna Rankins 105, Kodie Watson 106

East Ascension def. Istrouma

High Series: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 493

High Game: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 198, Megan Rome 191, Shaye Duplesis 179; Istrouma: Ty’Liyah Black 112, Shanya Taylor 111, McKeeler Lannieux 111

Boys golf

At LSU

Par 37

Team scores: 1. Plaquemine 193 (only team score)

Top three: 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 39. 2. Jacob Morgan, Plaqumine 41, 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 47, Christian Brown, Plaqumine 47

At Beaver Creek

Team Scores: 1. Denham Springs 179, 2. Parkview Baptist 195, 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 211

Medalists: 1. Logan Holmes, Parkview 41; 2. Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs 41, 3. Cameron Fortier, Denham Springs, 45.

At Island Course

Par 36

Team scores: 1. St. John 182. 2. Plaqumine 222.

Top three: 1. (tie) Cade Prejean, Brusly 41 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 41, 2. Collin LeGrange, St. John 44. 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 48, Jacob Morgan, Plaquemine 48.

at Coppermill

Par 36

Team scores: Live Oak 200; West Feliciana and Zachary (no team score)

Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 32; 2. Devan Martin, Live Oak, 40; 3. Brogan Gibbon, Zachary, 44

