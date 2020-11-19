Boys
Team totals: 1, E.D. White Catholic 409. 2, University High Calvary Baptist 162. 4, David Thibodeaux, 157. 5, Episcopal, 156. 6, Lutcher, 123. 7, Lusher, 117. 8. St. Louis Catholic, 108. St. Charles Catholic, 95. 10. Haynes Academy, 90. 11, Loyola, 79. 12, Archbishop Hannan, 78. 13, Parkview Baptist, 66. 14. Vandebilt Catholic, 65. Teurlings Catholic, 56. 16, Iota, 46. 17, West Feliciana, 38. 18, Brusly, 35. 19, Jennings, 34. 20, Berwick, 27. 21, Erath, Kenner Discovery, 18. 23, St. James, 14. 24, North Vermilion, De La Salle, 6. 26. John Curtis, 5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, E.D. White 1:36.16. 2, Calvary 1:42.98. 3, University 1:43.53.
200 freestyle: 1, Chris Richardson, University, 1:39.27. 2, Wesley Templet, E.D. White, 1:45.74. 3, Steven Alleman, David Thibodeaux, 1:45.80.
200 individual medley: 1, Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 1:46.45. 2, Avery Henke, Teurlings, 1:51.10. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:57.17.
50 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 20.86. 2, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 21.30. 3, Brendan Martin, E.D. White, 22.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Derek Zhang, Lusher, 49.50. 2, Christian Booth, Calvary, 50.86. 3, Collin Klingman, E.D. White, 50.93.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 45.92. 2, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 46.67. 3, Andrew Wang, St. Louis, 49.66.
500 freestyle: 1, Collin Klingman, E.D. White, 4:34.14. 2, Wesley Templet, E.D. White, 4:48.56. 3, Jonathan English, Loyola, 4:53.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1, E.D. White 1:31.20. 2, Episcopal 1:33.65. 3, Calvary 1:39.04.
100 backstroke: 1, Derek Zhang, Lusher, 49.55. 2, Chris Richardson, University, 49.58. 3, Christian Booth, Calvary, 49.60.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 54.40. 2, Avery Henke, Teurlings, 54.96. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 58.64.
400 freestyle relay: 1, E.D. White 3:10.34. 2, U-High, 3:22.79. 3, David Thibodeaux, 3:30.26.