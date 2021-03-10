spkm.0308.Jehova-Jireh.v.Grace.Christian-5.jpg
Jejovah-Jireh's John Paul Ricks drives past Grace Christian's Gabe Lacour during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division V semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

1, Yes, they are No. 1: Both Jehovah-Jireh and Madison Prep are top seeds in their respective division/class. It is interesting to note that Baton Rouge teams claimed the top seed in three of the five select divisions. Scotlandville of Division I and University High of Division II are the other local top seeds.

2, Revenge factors: Madison Prep has openly referred to this season as a revenge tour after missing the title game a year ago. The Chargers were a Class B school when the streak began in 2013. Jehovah-Jireh has won the past three Division V titles but lost to Family Christian in the lone District 7-C game.

3, Sons and guns: The top two scorers in the Division V game are sons of the respective coaches and shared MVP honors in District 7-C. John-Paul Ricks, the son of JCA’s Dirk Ricks, averages 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds a game. AJ Mercier, stepson of FCA coach Stefson Arnold, averages 22.7 points, five rebounds and two assists.

