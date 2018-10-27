Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local area

Belaire (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Livonia (5-4A) vs. Opelousas (5-4A) at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Holy Cross (9-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at Lutcher (6-4A)

Woodlawn (6-4A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)

Tara (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Baton Rouge area

Baker (6-3A) at University (6-3A)

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)

Mentorship (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

West Feliciana (6-3A) at Kinder (5-2A)

Loranger (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)

Friendship Capitol (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)

De La Salle (10-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. Charles (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)

Church Academy (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Dunham (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas

Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (6-1A)

Ascension Catholic (6-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at PHS’ Canova Stadium

Kentwood (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

White Castle (6-1A) at East Iberville (6-1A)

Acadiana

Lafayette (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)

LaGrange (3-5A) at Barbe (3-5A)

Sulphur (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)

New Iberia (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)

Teurlings (4-4A) at Carencro (4-4A)

Northside (4-4A) at Westgate (4-4A)

St. Thomas More (4-4A) at Rayne (4-4A)

Beau Chene (5-4A) at Cecilia (5-4A)

St. Martinville (5-4A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)

Church Point (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)

Crowley (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3)

Iota (5-3A) a Eunice (5-3A)

Mamou (5-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)

Erath (8-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)

Berwick (8-3A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)

Patterson (8-3A) at Kaplan (8-3A)

Notre Dame (5-2A) at Lake Arthur (5-2A)

Ville Platte (5-2A) at Welsh (5-2A)

Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at West St. Mary (6-2A)

Franklin (6-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)

Delcambre (6-2A) at Loreauville (6-2A)

Jeanette (6-2A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)

Westminster (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)

Gueydan (7-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)

Hanson (7-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)

Central Catholic (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A)

Southeast

Covington (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at St. Paul’s (6-5A)

Hammond (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Northshore (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)

Hahnville (7-5A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)

Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)

East St. John (7-5A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)

Terrebonne (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)

Assumption (7-4A) at Morgan City (7-4A)

Ellender (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)

Vandebilt (7-4A) at E.D. White (7-4A)

Pearl River (8-4A) at Franklinton (8-4A)

Bogalusa (7-3A) at Hannan (7-3A)

Amite (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Independence (9-2A)

Northlake Christian (9-2A) at St. Helena (10-2A)

Pine (9-2A) at Pope John Paul II (9-2A)

Houma Christian (8-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)

St. Martin’s (8-1A) at West St. John (8-1A)

