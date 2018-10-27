Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local area
Belaire (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Livonia (5-4A) vs. Opelousas (5-4A) at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Holy Cross (9-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) at Lutcher (6-4A)
Woodlawn (6-4A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)
Tara (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Baton Rouge area
Baker (6-3A) at University (6-3A)
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)
Mentorship (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
West Feliciana (6-3A) at Kinder (5-2A)
Loranger (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)
Friendship Capitol (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)
De La Salle (10-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. Charles (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)
Church Academy (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Dunham (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas
Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (6-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at PHS’ Canova Stadium
Kentwood (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
White Castle (6-1A) at East Iberville (6-1A)
Acadiana
Lafayette (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)
LaGrange (3-5A) at Barbe (3-5A)
Sulphur (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)
New Iberia (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)
Teurlings (4-4A) at Carencro (4-4A)
Northside (4-4A) at Westgate (4-4A)
St. Thomas More (4-4A) at Rayne (4-4A)
Beau Chene (5-4A) at Cecilia (5-4A)
St. Martinville (5-4A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)
Church Point (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)
Crowley (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3)
Iota (5-3A) a Eunice (5-3A)
Mamou (5-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)
Erath (8-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)
Berwick (8-3A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)
Patterson (8-3A) at Kaplan (8-3A)
Notre Dame (5-2A) at Lake Arthur (5-2A)
Ville Platte (5-2A) at Welsh (5-2A)
Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at West St. Mary (6-2A)
Franklin (6-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)
Delcambre (6-2A) at Loreauville (6-2A)
Jeanette (6-2A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)
Westminster (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)
Gueydan (7-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)
Hanson (7-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)
Central Catholic (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A)
Southeast
Covington (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
Fontainebleau (6-5A) at St. Paul’s (6-5A)
Hammond (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Northshore (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)
Hahnville (7-5A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)
Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)
East St. John (7-5A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)
Terrebonne (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
Assumption (7-4A) at Morgan City (7-4A)
Ellender (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)
Vandebilt (7-4A) at E.D. White (7-4A)
Pearl River (8-4A) at Franklinton (8-4A)
Bogalusa (7-3A) at Hannan (7-3A)
Amite (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Independence (9-2A)
Northlake Christian (9-2A) at St. Helena (10-2A)
Pine (9-2A) at Pope John Paul II (9-2A)
Houma Christian (8-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)
St. Martin’s (8-1A) at West St. John (8-1A)