Over the years, the City Wrestling tournament has meant many things to a variety of Baton Rouge area teams and individuals.
The two-day tourney always showcases the area's top teams and individuals. It is also the final tuneup for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tourney Feb. 8-9 in Bossier City.
“This year has a different feel because this meet is the week after the Louisiana Classic,” Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Usually there is a week in between, and I think that has added to the tension we all feel.”
Action begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Catholic High. It continues at 9 a.m. Saturday with finals set for 2 p.m. The tourney leads a weekend that also includes the Panther Invitational Powerlifting meet at Woodlawn and the Howard Davis Hall of Fame Boys Basketball Classic at Scotlandville.
St. Amant and Catholic are the team favorites for the City wrestling tourney. Host Catholic expects to have its full lineup in place for the first time this season.
“I think it should be close and competitive all the way through,” Prochaska added.
PANTHER INVITATIONAL: Over 200 boys/girls lifters are expected to compete in the annual meet that begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn.
Competition on four platforms will begin with the squat in all weight classes and end with the dead lift.
HOWARD DAVIS HALL OF FAME CLASSIC: The two-game schedule begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville with Walker taking on Metairie Park Country. Host Scotlandville plays Southern Lab at 7 p.m.