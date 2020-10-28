The reviews coming from his father weren’t exactly what Scotlandville junior running back Marlon Gunn Jr. expected.
They had nothing to do with his all-around attributes of strength, balance and pass-catching ability, but instead helped shape a mindset Gunn’s embraced from his namesake — Marlon Gunn Sr. — that’s given him more of an edge on the field.
“He always told me that I played too nice, that I let people tackle me,” he said. “I got mad. Since then, every time I run the ball, I think of that and say, ‘You’re not going to bring me down. It’s going to take a couple of people to bring me down’. You can’t play nice, especially around district time because that’s when it gets serious.”
With ninth-ranked Scotlandville (4-0) visiting Central (4-0) in a key District 4-5A matchup of 1-0 teams in league play, you can expect a sustained effort from Gunn in the 7 p.m. Friday game at Wildcat Stadium.
“It almost becomes a question of what doesn’t he do,” Scotlandville head coach Lester Ricard. “The thing that’s so impressive is the type of person he is more than anything else.
"He’s one of those kids where good things happen to good people. He’s an exceptional person. He’s just an all-in type of kid that’s not interested in the number of carries he gets as long as the team wins.”
When Ricard arrived at Scotlandville and took over the Hornets’ program, it didn’t take him long to realize that Gunn could be one of the building blocks in the foundation of the team’s success.
A year after Scotlandville finished 8-4, including a second-round exit in the Division I state playoffs to Brother Martin, Gunn wants more after rushing 88 times for 1,084 yards and 13 TDs in 2019.
Not only did the 6-foot, 205-pounder set a higher ceiling for the Hornets, but for himself as well.
“I want to do better than we did last year and go past the second round of the playoffs, make it to the state championship,” Gunn said. “Personally, I’d like to get 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns.”
Gunn’s contributions this season, 43 carries for a team-high 540 yards (12.56 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, haven’t gone unnoticed by his team or college recruiters.
Gunn, an honors student with a 3.6 GPA, has handled an expanded offensive role at times when backfield mate Chance Williams is pressed into duty on defense. He’s also a capable lead blocker for Williams as a fullback, yet skilled enough out of the backfield to catch passes from quarterback C’Zavian Teasett.
“As soon as he gets it,” Ricard said, “you’re throwing your hands up because there’s a strong possibility he’s taking it to the house.”
College interest in Gunn, rated a three-star prospect and the state’s No. 36 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, has steadily increased. He’s garnered scholarship offers from Virginia, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Southern and Alcorn State and interest from Texas — providing another source of motivation he’s fed off of.
“When schools reach out, it makes me feel good, but I have to put that behind me, stay focused and stay humble,” Gunn said. “It makes me go harder every day.”