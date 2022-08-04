Plenty of football players build careers around physical ability. There is more to Jaiden Ausberry’s story, according to University High coach Andy Martin.
Martin lauds Ausberry’s instincts on the field. The U-High senior linebacker used his other instincts to make a college decision. Ausberry committed to Notre Dame Thursday night at a gathering held in the school’s gym. It was a decision he kept to himself for two weeks.
"This (commitment) makes it all feel more real ... that I am part of the team," Ausberry said. "Notre Dame is everything I was looking for. I have a great relationship with the coaches.
"I also feel like everything is in place for me to succeed on and off the field."
The addition of Ausberry, who is ranked seventh in Louisiana’s class of 2023 by 247sports, pushed the Fighting Irish back to the top of the 247sports national team rankings.
“Jaiden is one of the most instinctive athletes I have ever coaches. A lot of guys have to work to get that. He has always had it,” UHS' Martin said. “When he was younger and undersized he was out there making a lot of plays because of his instincts.
“There are times when he will do something we would not necessarily teach, like slip under a block. And you think, ‘What he’s doing?’ Then you realize he just made the play.’ That’s Jaiden.”
“After all these visits I am ready to make a choice before the season starts so I can really focus on my team and our goal of winning another state title,” Ausberry said, noting that he took official visits to Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn and Notre Dame. LSU, Alabama and Florida were his other finalists. "This team and our season come first."
Though he loved playing multiple sports growing up, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ausberry grew up watching two successful football programs on the LSU campus, the Tigers and U-High Cubs.
The younger son of LSU executive deputy athletic director and ex-linebacker Verge Ausberry, has a memory bank filled with images from watching players compete at a high level. His older brother Austin is a true freshman safety at Auburn.
“My Dad never forced it (football) on me or my brother. Ever since I was a kid I grew up watching LSU games and I remember thinking … I want to do this and I want to play in the NFL some day,” Ausberry said. “I was maybe four at the time.
“I’ve been at U-High since kindergarten and got to see all the great players … Tim Williams, Nick Brosette, Dylan Moses and Christian Harris. I wanted to be like them.”
Ausberry had a breakout sophomore season but also had to deal with lingering injuries that he played through in 2021. He still earned first-team all-state honors during the Cubs’ run to the Division II title. Ausberry finished with 59 solo tackles, 51 assists and three forced fumbles. He also carries a 3.7 grade point average with plans to major in finance/business management which support his post-football plans.
“I am good with numbers … math is one of my best subjects,” Ausberry said. “My goal is to be the CEO of company or go to Wall Street and work for one of those big financial firm.”