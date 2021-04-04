Zachary High School put together a boys basketball season for the ages. The Broncos advanced to the LHSAA tournament for the first time since 1963 and brought home a state title for the first time since 1944.
There is one more milestone for the Zachary — Class 5A Coach of the Year honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams for Broncos coach Jonathan McClinton.
“This is a shock. ... I never expected this,” McClinton said. “I never really think about individual honors for myself. It’s about the team and my (coaching) staff. Those guys put in the work and believed in what we were doing. They made this happen.”
The Broncos (26-6) capped their Cinderella run with a victory over Natchitoches Central in the title game. Bonnabel’s Will Allen was selected as the Outstanding Player on the 5A boys squad.
Coach Keith Greene of champion Captain Shreve netted the girls Coach of the Year honors, while Benton’s Jada Anderson claimed Outstanding Player honors on the girls squad selected by a panel of writers from across the state.
Allen, a 6-foot-8 Louisiana Tech signee, averaged 23.8 points and 15.1 rebounds and had a double-double in all 28 Bonnabel games. Benton’s Anderson, a 5-3 UL-Monroe signee, averaged 18.1 points per game. Greene led Captain Shreve for a 21-5 record.
Emareyon McDonald (18.1 points per game) of Division I runner-up Scotlandville also made the 5A boys first team along with Nasir Degruy of Division I champion St. Augustine (14.0 ppg), Hahnville’s Claudell Harris Jr. (20.7 ppg) and Natchitoches Central's Darius Young (21 ppg). Two other local players, Zachary’s Jalen Bolden and Walker’s Warren Young Jr., made the second team.
Ponchatoula's LSU signee Amoura Graves (22.4 ppg), West Monroe's Pashonnay Johnson (17 ppg), Captain Shreve’s Addison Martin (14 ppg) and Taylor Wilkins of Mt. Carmel (17 ppg) competed the girls first team. Caitlin Travis of Walker was part of the girls second team.
LSWA CLASS 5A CHARTS
Boys
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Darius Young Natchitoches Central 6-5 Sr. 21.0
Emareyon McDonald Scotlandville 6-0 Sr. 18.8
Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Sr. 23.8
Claudell Harris Jr. Hahnville 6-3 Sr. 20.7
Nasir Degruy St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Javion Richard West Monroe 6-3 Sr. 12.0
Jaterrius Fusilier New Iberia 6-1 Sr. 22.8
John Mitchell Captain Shreve 6-3 Sr. 18.0
Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-4 Jr. 17.6
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 So. 17.8
Outstanding player: Will Allen, Bonnabel
Coach of the Year: Jonathan McClinton, Zachary
HONORABLE MENTION: Zaheem Jackson, Scotlandville; Rashaud Winslow, Thibodaux; Terrence Ruffin, Central Lafourche; James Ross, Ouachita; Brandon Rodgers Hardy, Zachary; Mitchell Easley, Alexandria; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Dylan Slaid, Benton; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Eric McKnight, Southwood.
Girls
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-5 Jr. 17.0
Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Sr. 22.4
Taylor Wilkins Mt. Carmel 5-10 Sr. 17.0
Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Sr. 18.1
Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Chysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 So. 20.0
Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-11 Jr. 22.7
Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-9 Fr. 19.4
Jaylyn James Mandeville 5-9 Sr. 25.2
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 So. 20.2
Outstanding player: Jada Anderson, Benton
Coach of the Year: Keith Greene, Captain Shreve
HONORABLE MENTION: Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Emerald Parker, Ruston; Aylanna Winn, Pineville; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Alexis Lavarine, John Curtis; Miranda Stassel, Mt. Carmel; Beyonce Henry, Terrebonne; Nia Hardison, Natchitoches Central; Kori Rice, Airline; Toria Brocks, Airline; Mikaylah Williama, Parkway; Kali Howard, Zachary; Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway; Kennedee Shelton, Southwood; Jermesha Frierson, Southwood; Jasmine Matthews, East St. John; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Kyra Bradley, West Jefferson.