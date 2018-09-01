After nearly nine months of waiting, the 2018 high school football season arrived in a big way last week.
There were big wins and a few notable upsets. Yes, like Country Day beating the top-ranked Class 2A team, Amite, 24-23. Not sure anyone saw that one coming. Or the 43-0 win St. James notched over Class 1A No. 1 West St. John.
What exactly did we learn from Week 1 of the season? Stay tuned for Week 2 and beyond, especially if you follow Baton Rouge schools.
And if you loved Week 1, you have got to love the list of games out there this week. The list starts with seventh-ranked Catholic (1-0) hosting No. 2 Zachary (1-0) for a big nondistrict Class 5A showdown set for Friday at Olympia Stadium. Two defending champions, 5A ZHS and Division I Catholic, what's not to like?
The Bears face a special three-game gauntlet. Catholic beat traditional power Parkview Baptist last week and hosts the top-ranked team in Class 3A, University High (1-0), in Week 3. The Cubs are ranked No. 21 in the latest USA Today national poll and could be Louisiana’s top team in any class. First, the Cubs face another top team, second-ranked Southern Lab (1-0) of Class 1A.
Speaking of gauntlets, No. 7 Parkview (0-1) of 5A continues its murder’s row of nondistrict opponents by hosting fifth-ranked East Ascension (1-0) of 5A.
The Week 2 schedule includes two Thursday games. Coming off a huge win over Dutchtown, Walker (1-0) looks to flex its muscles at Broadmoor (1-0) on Thursday night. McKinley vs. Capitol at Memorial is among the area’s oldest rivalries. It has lost some luster in recent years while McKinley’s enrollment has soared to 5A and Capitol’s has dropped to 2A.
Low and behold, Capitol is 1-0 and McKinley (0-1) is looking for positives in the aftermath of ca oaching overhaul that prompted LHSAA sanctions and suspensions. Both have something to play for Thursday.
There are other possibilities. St. James (1-0) at Lutcher (0-1) is one of the best rivalries in the River Parishes. Livonia (1-0) travels to West Feliciana (1-0) for a battle of teams recent LHSAA champions. WFHS is the defending 3A champion that is replacing multiple starters. Livonia, a 3A champion in 2014, looks to make its mark in 4A, so there is much to prove.
The Dunham School and its Derek Stingley Jr. show hits the road again, this time to play Class 3A Baker (1-0), which has been impressive for two straight weeks. The Tigers are ranked seventh in 2A.
Chapter 1 of the 2018 football season was anything but dull. Now on to Chapter 2.
This may beat that
Stingley, an LSU commitment, was no doubt electrifying with a 32-yard TD run and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD, in Dunham’s 36-34 win over 5A Central.
However, Springfield's John'L Fryson ran for 378 on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 56-27 win against Ascension Christian.
Another highlight, Central Lafourche running back Deon Jenkins had a night of epic proportions. He ran for 361 yards on 27 carries and scored six TDs in a 50-21 win over E.D. White on Friday night.
Wins and beyond
St. John-Plaquemine was once a Class 1A football power. The Eagles were mired in a 20-game losing streak until Friday. SJHS blanked Ridgewood 59-0 to snap the streak and give coach Eric Holden his first win at the school.
Congratulations also goes out to BREC’s Marc Palmer, who is set to retire next month. Catholic honored Palmer prior to Thursday’s game. Palmer has coordinated games at Olympia, Memorial Stadium and Highland Road Park. The Catholic-Parkview game was his final football contest.