Executive Director Eddie Bonine did not receive a perfect score on his annual evaluation by the LHSAA’s executive committee, but he got awfully close.
Bonine received 16 excellent, 8 of above average and 1 satisfactory rating in the written evaluation completed by committee members. The evaluation results were announced Wednesday as the executive committee opened its spring meeting at the LHSAA office.
Most of the afternoon session consisted of reports, along with six school appeals of LHSAA sanctions.
The two-day meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Thursday session. A report from select-schools committee member John Leblanc of Loyola College Prep on the status of newly approved separation of select championships from tradition LHSAA events for football, basketball, baseball and softball will be a point of interest.
“I’m real pleased with what he (Bonine) is doing … he has the LHSAA in a good spot,” said Block Principal Jeffrey Odom, who coordinated the survey. “We’re in better shape financially than we’ve been for a while. It’s hard to get that many positive responses on an evaluation. I think you can say Mr. Bonine is fitting in real well in Louisiana now.”
Odom said the survey completed via google documents included questions about whether Bonine has fulfilled the terms of his contract. Bonine, who took over the LHSAA's top job in March 2015, has clashed with members of the committee in the past.
The survey/vote of confidence comes with a two-year contract extension and a three-percent boost in salary, according to terms of his contact. Odom said terms of Bonine’s contract remain confidential.
“I am only as good as my staff, they are loyal and work very hard,” Bonine said. “I’ve now hired all but a few people here. The people here all want to work for the LHSAA and for me.”
Bonine said appeals by Logansport and Lafayette Christian were pushed back until the executive committee’s June meeting.
Specifics of the appeal and sanctions for Metairie Park Country Day were not released or discussed by either side.
The MPCD hearing was held in executive session with no media present. The executive committee sent the ruling back to Bonine, who said he will use notes taken from the discussion to issue a revised ruling.
Bonine was also asked to review sanctions for a student at Westgate High. Three students with academic eligibility issues, one at Beau Chene and two at Eunice High, were ruled eligible by the committee. LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville said Bonine’s ruling followed the current bylaws, which need to revised because they do not take into account block schedules paired with vocational classes.
The committee opted for a $500 fine each for West St. Mary and Franklin under its sportsmanship rules. The schools were forced to halt their basketball game with 4:29 remaining when a fight in the stands spilled out onto the court.