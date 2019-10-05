Isabelle Brown of St. Joseph’s Academy knew she needed a new approach. But it was more of the same for Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux.
Ultimately, the two senior runners achieved the same goal — winning with season-best times at the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
“Our team goal was for everyone to just run fast times, and we did get a little break with the weather,” Brown said. “My goal was to break 18 minutes, but I knew I needed to start faster than I usually do.
“And I also have to thank Hope (Shales, Mount Carmel runner) for pushing me the first two miles and two of my teammates who were right there too. Anytime you get a PR (personal record) it’s a good thing.”
Brown was the only girls runner to break the 18-minute barrier. She finished the three-mile race in 17 minutes, 54.91 seconds, also leading her team to the title at their meet.
For Boudreaux, it was another Highland race and another career PR with a time of 15:09.66. Though the humidity started to rise by the 9 a.m. start time of the three-mile boys race, Boudreaux did what he has done all year — break away from the pack and seldom look back. Both runners won titles at Highland for the third time this season.
“The humidity was high,” Boudreaux said. “My goal was to get as close to that 15-minute barrier as I could. There were a lot more guys up in the front than there have been for the other races. They would switch between second, third and fourth.
“What I think drove this really good time was Patrick Elliott of St. Paul’s. He was right behind me until the final 800 meters. He pushed me to have a better time, and I know it worked for him to get a fast time also.”
Mount Carmel’s Shales (18:09.18) and Elliott of St. Paul’s (15:20.94) were the second-place finishers who provided that "push" Brown and Boudreaux took advantage of.
Both team champions, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s, got a slight push. Meet host SJA had three runners in the top five and put all five of its scoring runners in the top 12 to finish with 28 points. Mandeville was next at 67, followed by Mount Carmel at 115. Sophie Martin (third) and Maddie Gardiner (fourth) were other top finishers for the Redstickers.
Owen Simon and Joseph Ellis were third and fifth for Catholic, which placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 15 to tally the low score of 44 points. St. Paul’s (91) and Mandeville (112) were the other top boys finishers.
James Christian of Episcopal (fourth, boys) and Mandeville's Charley Chehardy (fifth, girls) were also notable finishers.
The fact 16 of the top 20 boys competitors all finish under 16 minutes was notable. With temperatures expected to dip below 60 degrees the night before next Saturday’s Catholic High Invitational, anticipation is already building.
“I can’t wait,” Belle Chasse’s Boudreaux said.