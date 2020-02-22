BR.catholicdenhamsoccer.022320.03.jpg
Catholic’s boys soccer coach Jonathan Brunet coaches against Denham Springs during the match at Denham Springs High on Saturday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Boys basketball

Central 65, Live Oak 64

Central 19 15 9 17-65

Live Oak 9 17 16 22-64

SCORING: CENTRAL: Rylan Walker 24, Malik Hilliard 21, Nola Stinson 8, Juan Banks 4, Noah Tingle 3, Jovonte Whitten 2; LIVE OAK: Lawrence Pierre 30, Amar Pent 15, Darian Ricard 13, Byron Smith 4, Ahmad Pank 2

3-POINT GOALS: Central: 7 (Walker 4, Hillard, Tingle, Stinson); Live Oak: 8 (Pierre 5, Ricard 2, Pank)

Records: Central 19-8; Live Oak 13-15

JUNIOR VARSITY: Live Oak 48, Central 36

Jehovah-Jireh 71, Sophie B Wright 64

Sophie B Wright 14 7 28 15-64

Jehovah-Jireh 18 4 27 22-71

SCORING: SOPHIE B WRIGHT: Trey Alford 25, Jordan Boston 15, Ron James 7, Alton Newton 6, Edward Timms 3, Jon McCall 4, Breylon Charles 2, Santane Johnson 1, Tyrance Johnson 1; JEHOVAH-JIREH: Brandon Harton Jr 23, Rodrique Dominque 18, Semar Parker 15, John Paul Ricks 7, Jaden Moore 6, Brennan Johnson 2

3-POINT GOALS: Sophie B Wright: 9 (Alford 4, Timms 1, Boston, James, Newton); Jehovah-Jireh: 7 (Dominque 5, Moore 2)

Records: Jehovah-Jireh 26-18

JUNIOR VARSITY: Sophie B Wright 35, Jehovah-Jireh 12

McKinley 60, Tara 55

McKinley 19 17 15 9-60

Tara 18 12 9 16-55

SCORING: MCKINLEY: J Bowman 12, DJ Gains 12, A.Hawkins 10, T. James 9, K. Spears 6, J. Watson 5, T. Smith 4, C. Davis 2. TERRA: TJ Williams 23, J. Sadler 14, T. Moton 6, Ed Williams 4, G. Johnson 3, JD Collins 2, J. Hooper 2, T. Thomas 1.

3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 4 (Hawkins 2, Bowman, Watson), Terra 7 (Williams 4, Sadler, Moton, Johnson)

Runnels 78, French Settlement 71

Runnels 4 14 28 18 14-78

French Settlement 14 14 24 12 7-71

SCORING: RUNNELS: Ben Holliday 28, Collin Coates 24, Phillip Lukinovich 14, Ben Stafford 6, Jack Kahn 5, Cooper Coates 1; FRENCH SETTLEMENT: D. Smith 20, E. Allison 19, J. LeBourgeois 11, C. Withowski 10, W. McMorris 8, G. Allison 3

3-POINT GOALS: Runnels: 5 (Holliday 3, Coates, Kahn); French Settlement: 6 (McMorris 2, Smith 2, LeBourgeois, G. Allison

JUNIOR VARSITY: Runnels 44, French Settlement 40

Scotlandville 93, Denham Springs 46

Denham Springs 10 10 12 14-46

Scotlandville 27 21 20 25-93

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 12, Kyle Williams 10, Nick Cosby 8, Elljah Gilmore 7, TJ Magee 5, Jabarry Frontenberry 4; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 22, Carvell Teasett 22, Johnathan Horton 17, Taireon Joseph 15, Morantz James 9, David Thomas 5, Chase Sample 3

3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs 3 (Reams, Gilmore, Cosby); Scotlandville 12 (Joseph 3, Teasett 3, Beekman 2, James, Thomas, Sample, Horton)

Records: Scotlandville 31-3 (5-0 in district); Denham Springs 11-21 (0-5 in district)

JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 59, Denham Springs 52

Boys tennis

Singles

Hayden Rouprich, Parkview def. Mark Patterson 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Jacob Richardson, Lutcher def. Luke Sunseri 2-6, 3-6

Doubles

Conner Goodwin-Jake Mathis, Parkview def. Ethan Roussel-Jacob O’Bryant 4-6, 6-2, 11-9

Logan bourgeois-Matty Poche, Lutcher def. Richard Bilich-Harrison Dougherty 2-6, 0-6

Ty Jeansonne-Nick Dicharry, Lutcher def. Jacob Dougherty-Mason Mitchell 4-6, 3-6

Girls tennis

Singles

Abigail Allen, Lutcher def. Amanda Blakeney 3-6, 4-6

Karly Daigle, Lutcher def. Kristen Caughman 4-6, 7-5, 5-10

Doubles

Mia Schaubhut-Malorie Hymel, Lutcher def. McKinley Sherman-Kate Kratzberg 6-7, 3-6

Sydnee Louque-Hannah Roussel, Lutcher def. Madison Broussard-Camryn Welch 0-6, 0-6

Boys soccer

Division I

Semifinals

(1) St. Paul’s 4, (21-0-0) (4) Dutchtown 3

(3) Catholic-BR 5, (2) Denham Springs 1

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(1) St. Paul’s (21-0-0) vs. (3) Catholic-BR (14-3-2), Friday

Division II

Semifinals

(1) Holy Cross 1, (5) Ben Franklin 0

(2) St. Thomas More 3, (3) Beau Chene 0

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(2) St. Thomas More (17-4-1) vs. (1) Holy Cross (22-6-4), Thursday

Division III

Semifinals

(1) Vandebilt 4, (5) Loyola 0

(2) U-High 3, (3) Lusher 1

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

U-High (16-3-2) vs. (1) Vandebilt (22-3-8), Wednesday

Division IV

Semifinals

(1) Episcopal 5, (4) Christ Episcopal 2

(3) Newman 3, at (2) Catholic-N.I. 2

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(1) Episcopal (15-4-3) vs. Newman (13-6-3), Saturday

Girls soccer

Division I

Semifinals

(1) Northshore 4, (4) Dominican 0

(3) Mandeville 2, (7) Central Lafourche 1

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(1) Northshore (22-0-3) vs. (3) Mandeville (26-2-3), Friday

Division II

Semifinals

(1) St. Thomas More 1, (5) Vandebilt 0

(6) Ben Franklin 2, (2) Neville 0

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

St. Thomas More (19-4-5) vs. (6) Ben Franklin (17-4-5), Thursday

Division III

Semifinals

(4) St. Louis 1, (1) Loyola Prep 0

(3) U-High 3, (2) Hannan 1

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(4) St. Louis (20-5-2) vs. (3) U-High (17-5-4), Wednesday

Division IV

Semifinals

(4) Christ Episcopal 1, (1) Houma Christian 0, OT

(2) Newman 3, (3) Episcopal 0

Final

Strawberry Stadium-Hammond

(4) Christ Episcopal (16-4-0) vs. (2) Newman (16-5-2), Friday

