Boys basketball
Central 65, Live Oak 64
Central 19 15 9 17-65
Live Oak 9 17 16 22-64
SCORING: CENTRAL: Rylan Walker 24, Malik Hilliard 21, Nola Stinson 8, Juan Banks 4, Noah Tingle 3, Jovonte Whitten 2; LIVE OAK: Lawrence Pierre 30, Amar Pent 15, Darian Ricard 13, Byron Smith 4, Ahmad Pank 2
3-POINT GOALS: Central: 7 (Walker 4, Hillard, Tingle, Stinson); Live Oak: 8 (Pierre 5, Ricard 2, Pank)
Records: Central 19-8; Live Oak 13-15
JUNIOR VARSITY: Live Oak 48, Central 36
Jehovah-Jireh 71, Sophie B Wright 64
Sophie B Wright 14 7 28 15-64
Jehovah-Jireh 18 4 27 22-71
SCORING: SOPHIE B WRIGHT: Trey Alford 25, Jordan Boston 15, Ron James 7, Alton Newton 6, Edward Timms 3, Jon McCall 4, Breylon Charles 2, Santane Johnson 1, Tyrance Johnson 1; JEHOVAH-JIREH: Brandon Harton Jr 23, Rodrique Dominque 18, Semar Parker 15, John Paul Ricks 7, Jaden Moore 6, Brennan Johnson 2
3-POINT GOALS: Sophie B Wright: 9 (Alford 4, Timms 1, Boston, James, Newton); Jehovah-Jireh: 7 (Dominque 5, Moore 2)
Records: Jehovah-Jireh 26-18
JUNIOR VARSITY: Sophie B Wright 35, Jehovah-Jireh 12
McKinley 60, Tara 55
McKinley 19 17 15 9-60
Tara 18 12 9 16-55
SCORING: MCKINLEY: J Bowman 12, DJ Gains 12, A.Hawkins 10, T. James 9, K. Spears 6, J. Watson 5, T. Smith 4, C. Davis 2. TERRA: TJ Williams 23, J. Sadler 14, T. Moton 6, Ed Williams 4, G. Johnson 3, JD Collins 2, J. Hooper 2, T. Thomas 1.
3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 4 (Hawkins 2, Bowman, Watson), Terra 7 (Williams 4, Sadler, Moton, Johnson)
Runnels 78, French Settlement 71
Runnels 4 14 28 18 14-78
French Settlement 14 14 24 12 7-71
SCORING: RUNNELS: Ben Holliday 28, Collin Coates 24, Phillip Lukinovich 14, Ben Stafford 6, Jack Kahn 5, Cooper Coates 1; FRENCH SETTLEMENT: D. Smith 20, E. Allison 19, J. LeBourgeois 11, C. Withowski 10, W. McMorris 8, G. Allison 3
3-POINT GOALS: Runnels: 5 (Holliday 3, Coates, Kahn); French Settlement: 6 (McMorris 2, Smith 2, LeBourgeois, G. Allison
JUNIOR VARSITY: Runnels 44, French Settlement 40
Scotlandville 93, Denham Springs 46
Denham Springs 10 10 12 14-46
Scotlandville 27 21 20 25-93
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 12, Kyle Williams 10, Nick Cosby 8, Elljah Gilmore 7, TJ Magee 5, Jabarry Frontenberry 4; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 22, Carvell Teasett 22, Johnathan Horton 17, Taireon Joseph 15, Morantz James 9, David Thomas 5, Chase Sample 3
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs 3 (Reams, Gilmore, Cosby); Scotlandville 12 (Joseph 3, Teasett 3, Beekman 2, James, Thomas, Sample, Horton)
Records: Scotlandville 31-3 (5-0 in district); Denham Springs 11-21 (0-5 in district)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 59, Denham Springs 52
Boys tennis
Singles
Hayden Rouprich, Parkview def. Mark Patterson 3-6, 7-5, 10-8
Jacob Richardson, Lutcher def. Luke Sunseri 2-6, 3-6
Doubles
Conner Goodwin-Jake Mathis, Parkview def. Ethan Roussel-Jacob O’Bryant 4-6, 6-2, 11-9
Logan bourgeois-Matty Poche, Lutcher def. Richard Bilich-Harrison Dougherty 2-6, 0-6
Ty Jeansonne-Nick Dicharry, Lutcher def. Jacob Dougherty-Mason Mitchell 4-6, 3-6
Girls tennis
Singles
Abigail Allen, Lutcher def. Amanda Blakeney 3-6, 4-6
Karly Daigle, Lutcher def. Kristen Caughman 4-6, 7-5, 5-10
Doubles
Mia Schaubhut-Malorie Hymel, Lutcher def. McKinley Sherman-Kate Kratzberg 6-7, 3-6
Sydnee Louque-Hannah Roussel, Lutcher def. Madison Broussard-Camryn Welch 0-6, 0-6
Boys soccer
Division I
Semifinals
(1) St. Paul’s 4, (21-0-0) (4) Dutchtown 3
(3) Catholic-BR 5, (2) Denham Springs 1
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(1) St. Paul’s (21-0-0) vs. (3) Catholic-BR (14-3-2), Friday
Division II
Semifinals
(1) Holy Cross 1, (5) Ben Franklin 0
(2) St. Thomas More 3, (3) Beau Chene 0
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(2) St. Thomas More (17-4-1) vs. (1) Holy Cross (22-6-4), Thursday
Division III
Semifinals
(1) Vandebilt 4, (5) Loyola 0
(2) U-High 3, (3) Lusher 1
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
U-High (16-3-2) vs. (1) Vandebilt (22-3-8), Wednesday
Division IV
Semifinals
(1) Episcopal 5, (4) Christ Episcopal 2
(3) Newman 3, at (2) Catholic-N.I. 2
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(1) Episcopal (15-4-3) vs. Newman (13-6-3), Saturday
Girls soccer
Division I
Semifinals
(1) Northshore 4, (4) Dominican 0
(3) Mandeville 2, (7) Central Lafourche 1
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(1) Northshore (22-0-3) vs. (3) Mandeville (26-2-3), Friday
Division II
Semifinals
(1) St. Thomas More 1, (5) Vandebilt 0
(6) Ben Franklin 2, (2) Neville 0
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
St. Thomas More (19-4-5) vs. (6) Ben Franklin (17-4-5), Thursday
Division III
Semifinals
(4) St. Louis 1, (1) Loyola Prep 0
(3) U-High 3, (2) Hannan 1
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(4) St. Louis (20-5-2) vs. (3) U-High (17-5-4), Wednesday
Division IV
Semifinals
(4) Christ Episcopal 1, (1) Houma Christian 0, OT
(2) Newman 3, (3) Episcopal 0
Final
Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
(4) Christ Episcopal (16-4-0) vs. (2) Newman (16-5-2), Friday