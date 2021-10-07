The Lutcher-St. James football rivalry is not Louisiana’s oldest. But it is among the games that illustrates the best of what high school football offers.

Two small town football programs known for big-time success and talent. Hardships brought on by Hurricane Ida bring added purpose for the rivals located 12 miles apart though separated by the Mississippi River.

“The hardest part every year is controlling emotions,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “So much goes into this game because it means so much not just to the teams, but also to the communities.

“There won’t be many people at home. By game time the stands will be packed. And that will be a good thing.”

Fifth-ranked St. James (3-1) hosts Lutcher (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. St. James leads the series 23-19-1 going into the game that also is a District 9-3A opener.

There are several rivalries in the River Parishes, but the St. James-Lutcher rivalry is perhaps the most storied because of its competitiveness and the success of both programs. They played in a Class 3A title game won by Lutcher in 2015. The Bulldogs have won eight LHSAA titles.

St. James has won the past four games in the series, making Valdez the first coach to win four in a row in the series. In 2019, the Wildcats won their first 3A title in 40 years.

Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins has a unique role. He played quarterback at Lutcher and has been the head coach at both schools. As the game approaches, Jenkins’ focus is on different things, post-Ida.

Because of Ida-related damage, Lutcher might play its remaining home games in the afternoon.

“So many people care about this game and a lot goes into it,” Jenkins said. “Getting a team to focus on doing the football things it takes to win is hard.

“The most important thing this year is that it gives us normal back for two or three hours on a Friday night. There will be a stadium full of fans. That hasn’t happened in two years because of the pandemic.”

Both teams have playmakers. Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield has 379 yards rushing, 494 yards passing and 13 total touchdowns. St. James’ Marquell Bergeron has 704 yards passing and eight TDs — five of which have gone to receiver Shazz Preston.

“The last couple of years it has has gone down to the buzzer,” Jenkins said. “It comes down to can we make the play. Or will they.”