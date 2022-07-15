In a game that produced a final score befitting a hard-fought football game, it was Gonzales-based Gauthier Amedee that outslugged the Lafayette Drillers 21-14 in the opening round of the American Legion state baseball tournament at East Ascension High School.
Gauthier Amedee (18-6-1) scored eight runs in the second inning, and led 14-9 going into the bottom of the seventh. Sparked by Jack Stefanski’s grand slam, Lafayette scored five runs to send the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Gauthier Amedee put the game away scoring seven runs on six hits. Relief pitcher Slade Zeppuhar worked around a two-out walk in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.
“That was insanity,” a smiling Gauthier Amedee coach Kade Keowen said after the game. “To be honest, that’s what I think is so great about American Legion baseball. This game meant something and the team that wins goes on to play in the winner’s bracket tomorrow.”
Gauthier Amedee moves on to play Benton at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Benton defeated St. Landry 10-9 Friday night in a game that was moved to Dutchtown High School because of a weather delay.
Gauthier Amedee, which finished with 16 hits, had seven players drive in runs. Will Delaune went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, and Lee Amedee was 3 for 5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Lafayette used nine pitchers in the contest and they combined to issue 12 walks. They were also responsible for three batters hit-by-pitch, two balks and three wild pitches.
Gauthier Amedee scored three runs in the top of the fourth to build its largest lead of the game at 12-3. Lafayette responded by scoring three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Lafayette picked up three consecutive one-out singles to push across a run. Trailing 14-10, the Drillers loaded the bases on Conner Kleinpeter’s walk to chase Gauthier Amedee reliever Cole Poirrier.
That prompted Keowen to bring in Zeppuhar, but Stefanski launched a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center to tie the game.
Lafayette broke on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. Kleinpeter tripled to drive in Cohen Boyd, who had singled, and then scored on Stefanski’s grounder to shortstop.
In the top of the second, Gauthier Amedee sent 12 batters to the plate. Jacob Dunn’s two-run single was the key hit, but the Sharks also benefited from four walks and two Lafayette errors.