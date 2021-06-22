I remember catching a ball and unceremoniously running into the trunk of a small cherry tree. There were no cuts on my arm … just an imprint of the ridges from the bark.

My mother told me I was fine, but she added, “That will leave a mark … probably a bruise.” And she was right.

How is my childhood memory relevant now? Monday’s confirmation of football sanctions for Catholic High also is going to leave a mark — for the school and the LHSAA.

Catholic released a statement confirming the school would have to forfeit Division I championship trophies for 2017 and 2020 as well as runner-up trophies in 2018 and 2019.

The statement also acknowledged that a months-long investigation took place and fines resulting from the violations had been paid. The nuts and bolts were laid out, but few details were disclosed.

People always say the devil is in the details. Could the lack of details bedevil the school and the LHSAA? Time will tell.

The issues are complex, particularly in Baton Rouge. There have been rumors and months of social media chatter centered around an R-word — recruiting.

Without seeing the sanctions in black-and-white, it is hard to distinguish between rumor and an actual ruling.

I have covered the LHSAA for nearly 30 years, and I understand the work that goes into an investigation that leads to a ruling.

Yes, there is work. I also understand why the LHSAA changed its policy on releasing rulings/sanctions to the media nearly three years ago.

Social media makes it easy to pick rulings apart and take pot-shots at all involved, including the schools and the LHSAA. Some traditional media reports also contributed to a more confrontational setting more than a decade ago.

Executive director Eddie Bonine said he sent a Monday email to schools that reiterated the policy of the LHSAA not releasing sanctions to the media that was adopted in late 2018.

It leaves confirmation of sanctions/details up to the schools. Some schools strike the balance between discretion and information, which was the point of Catholic’s statement.

Can discretion and transparency mix? Locally, fans of McKinley and Southern Lab were quick to disagree.

Football sanctions for Southern Lab in 2017 and administrative control sanctions in 2018 for McKinley were disclosed publicly with the names of key coaches being suspended included. The amount the schools were fined was listed too.

Both schools received postseason bans and appealed sanctions. Both saw some sanctions reduced but the playoff bans remained in place. Catholic did not appeal and did not receive a postseason ban.

Plenty of critics have used another R-word, race, over the past 24 hours. It is not a quantum leap, given the racial make-up of the schools involved.

I am sure the LHSAA knows this and has gotten an earful already. So have I. The optics, as they say, are not good.

That is one reason why this one will leave its mark. No list of sanctions also provides a void people can fill with whatever they believe the truth to be.

Monday's revelations were supposed to signal a fresh start for Catholic. I don't expect the debate on this to end soon.