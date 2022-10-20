CLAYTON ADAMS
Woodlawn WR/KR, Sr.
On a team loaded with playmakers led by QB Rickie Collins (LSU) and DB Jordan Matthews (Tennessee), Adams is in the middle of the offense. He has 33 catches for 392 receiving yards and 4 TDs. Adams can catch and run inside and out. He’ll need to do both vs. Catholic.
TREY’DEZ GREEN
East Feliciana WR, Jr.
Is the 6-foot-8 Green ready for a star turn in what may arguably be the biggest game of two-year football career? Recruiters and others are watching. He has 479 receiving yards and 8 TDs. Green is a matchup problem for anybody and needs to use that to EFHS’ advantage.
ROBERT KENT
Donaldsonville ATH, Sr.
Kent is a football chameleon for the Class 3A Tigers. He has 557 rushing yards, 406 receiving yards and 12 TDs going into Friday’s District 8-3A game with No. 4 St. James. In a more limited role at LB, Kent has 20 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.