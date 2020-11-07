Here is a look at how teams in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls did during Week 6 before Saturday's games.
Class 5A
1. Acadiana (5-0) did not play
2. Brother Martin (5-0) beat Terrebonne 38-7
3. Zachary (4-0) played Scotlandville Saturday
4. Rummel (3-1) played St. Augustine Saturday
5. Curtis (4-2) beat Holy Cross 37-3
6. West Monroe (4-1) beat Ouachita Parish 23-14
7. Catholic-BR (4-2) beat Ruston 48-42
8. Ruston (4-2) lost to Catholic-BR 48-42
9. Scotlandville (5-0) played Zachary Saturday
10. Byrd (5-0) beat Airline 49-28
Others receiving votes: Destrehan beat Thibodaux 33-7, Haughton beat Captain Shreve 27-21, St. Augustine played Rummel Saturday, Alexandria did not play, Lafayette beat Southside 23-20.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (6-0) beat Northside 63-0
2. Carencro (6-0) beat Abbeville 49-7
3. Karr (3-1) played Landry-Walker Saturday
4. Northwood-Shr. (5-0) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 48-8
5. Warren Easton (5-1) beat McMain 39-0
6. Neville (3-2) did not play
7. Tioga (4-1) did not play
8. Bastrop (4-2) lost to Minden 27-26
9. Minden (5-1) beat Bastrop 27-26
10. Assumption (4-2) beat Ellender 32-28
Others receiving votes: Eunice did not play, Westgate beat Teurlings Catholic 33-27, Huntington beat Franklin Parish 42-12, Leesville beat Bolton 63-27, DeRidder beat Peabody 29-28.
Class 3A
1. De La Salle (5-0) beat Haynes Academy 41-0
2. Madison Prep (4-1) lost to University 28-12
3. University (5-1) beat Madison Prep 28-12
4. Union Parish (6-0) beat Green Oaks 48-42
5. Lake Charles Prep (4-0) did not play
6. St. James (4-2) beat Berwick 49-13
7. Jennings (5-0) did not play
8. Sterlington (3-2) did not play
9. Green Oaks (4-2) lost to Union Parish 48-42
10. E.D. White (5-1) beat Lutcher 24-21
Others receiving votes: Marksville did not play, Donaldsonville beat Patterson 54-24, Church Point did not play, Booker T. Washington-N.O. lost to Bogalusa 28-22, McDonogh 35 beat Douglas 44-0, Carroll beat Wossman 32-16.
Class 2A
1. Ferriday (5-1) lost to Mangham 42-36
2. Lafayette Christian (4-1) beat Port Barre 68-0
3. Many (5-0) did not play
4. Newman (6-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 14-7
5. Episcopal (6-0) beat Northeast 42-0
6. St. Charles (4-2) lost to Newman 14-7
7. Notre Dame (5-1) beat Rayne 48-14
8. Amite (3-1) beat Independence 58-0
9. Mangham (6-0) beat Ferriday 42-36
10. Red River (5-1) beat Lakeview 50-20
Others receiving votes: Kinder did not play, Kentwood beat Pine 42-8, Dunham beat East Feliciana 28-8, Port Allen did not play.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (5-0) did not play
2. Haynesville (6-0) beat Northwest 39-34
3. Ouachita Christian (4-1) did not play
4. Calvary (3-2) beat Plain Dealing 57-6
5. Ascension Catholic (5-0) beat East Iberville 30-13
6. Vermilion Catholic (5-0) beat Centerville 55-20
7. Riverside Academy (5-1) beat St. Martin’s 48-21
8. East Iberville (5-1) lost to Ascension Catholic 30-13
9. Logansport (3-1) lost to St. Mary’s 46-45
10. Catholic-PC (4-2) beat Westminster Christian 49-7
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic beat North Central 49-12, Oberlin beat East Beauregard 49-20, Cedar Creek beat Sicily Island 50-0, St. Frederick did not play, Country Day did not play.