After a one-year hiatus, Brusly Westside jamboree kicked off the start of the volleyball season, welcoming programs from across the area Tuesday evening.
In the first wave of varsity games, False River went 3-0 in round-robin play, defeating White Castle (25-7), Plaquemine (28-26) and Port Allen (25-21).
Plaquemine went 2-1 in the early portion of varsity pool play with wins over Port Allen and White Castle.
Despite losing seven seniors from last year’s team. The Gators played with poise throughout the three games, particularly in the 28-26 matchup with Plaquemine.
“I have a very young team. I have one senior,” said False River coach Loriann Sellers. “I lost seven seniors so there was a huge gap between most of them who are 11th graders and not all of my 11th graders start. I’m very pleased with what I saw.
“We have no air conditioning in our gym so it’s very difficult to have a good practice like this,” she added. “I’m very proud of these young ladies for doing a lot of stuff that they’ve had to step up to do.”
The 2020 volleyball season robbed all programs of a preseason with scrimmages and jamborees.
“I told them this is meant for a warmup,” she said. “That’s why we play jamborees and whether we won or we lost today, the whole thing was just to play together well and I’m very pleased with that.”
In the second pool play group, Madison Prep finished undefeated at 2-0 with wins over Brusly (25-16) and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (25-14).
“I’m happy with how aggressive they were. We want that,” said Madison Prep coach Allisa Hale. “They played with a lot of excitement. We worked really hard at changing our tempo, speeding up our game. We’re really young. We had four freshman who were starters last year so they’re only sophomores. This (jamboree) is really big for us because we know what to expect, they know what to expect and we have something to build on rather than kinda starting from ground zero.”
After dropping the first game to Madison Prep, host Brusly edged Catholic-PC and St. John to finish the night 2-1.
“It’s exciting having all these teams here, just being able to play with the unpredictable,” Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet said. “We had a team drop out this morning, but we were able to fix it. I’m just happy to be able to play.”
Brusly captain and senior Alayah Gedward said having a preseason allowed them to get a chance to see the team before the games count.
“It was a good learning experience because last year we didn’t have that, so we had to see what the team was about this year,” she said. “The fans were great. They kept the energy
We’re excited to play this year and we hope Corona doesn’t ruin it.”
Brusly Westside jamboree scores
Group 1
Plaquemine 25, Port Allen 19; False River 28, Plaquemine 26; Plaquemine 25, White Castle 12; False River 25, White Castle 7; White Castle 25, Port Allen 19; False River 25, Port Allen 21.
Group 2
Catholic-PC 25, McKinley 17; St. John 25, McKinley 16; Madison Prep 25, Catholic-PC 16; Madison Prep 25, Brusly 16; Brusly 25, Catholic-PC 21; Brusly 25, St. John