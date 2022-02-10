Sure, Scotlandville’s Carlos Sample knows championships. His Hornets have won have seven LHSAA boys basketball titles over the last 12 years.
But the Super Bowl? Sample is headed a different kind of championship game — Super Bowl LVI, thanks to family ties.
Sample’s nephew, former Tulane standout Cam Sample, is a rookie defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’re so excited as a family and proud,” Sample said. “Coach (Anthony) Schiro worked with me so we were able to move our game to next week.”
The Hornets were scheduled to play Walker in District 4-5A action Friday. That game was moved to Feb. 16, allowing Sample and his family to travel to the West Coast for the game being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Sample explained that his nephew, who was the defensive MVP of the Senior Bowl last year, grew up in the Atlanta area and played four years at Tulane. Cam Sample has played in 10 games so far for the Bengals.
Along the way, the Cam Sample cemented a Tulane/Scotlandville connection by swapping jerseys with former Tulane/SHS running bac Dontrell Hilliard of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC playoffs.
District tournament time
Boys basketball district tournaments are being held at multiple sites this week.
Episcopal is hosting the District 8-2A tourney that concluded at 7 p.m. Friday with a championship game. Port Allen and Episcopal are the top seeds.
The District 7-3A tourney started Wednesday with schools hosting games at home sites. Top-seeded Madison Prep and No. 2 University are top seeds. The final also is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the gym of the highest remaining seed.