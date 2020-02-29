Growing up in French Settlement wasn’t enough to prepare Daniel Martin for what has happened since Thursday night.
“My phone has been ringing off the hook the last two days,” Martin said. “I’ve had former players calling to congratulate me. People from around the community have called. Sure, I knew this was a big deal and this is girls basketball in Livingston Parish. But I never expected this.”
Martin’s Lions pulled off one of the notable upsets in Thursday’s girls basketball quarterfinals to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament. With a 51-45 road win over third-seeded Avoyelles Public Charter on Thursday, French Settlement advanced to the LHSAA tourney for the first time in 20 years. FSHS also becomes one of the more intriguing local stories going into the tournament.
The sixth-seeded Lions (28-6) play No. 2 Red River (28-5) in a semifinal set for 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“We watched a lot of film on (Avoyelles),” Martin said. “To show you how focused we were, I had three of my players give me scouting reports. We heard they always have a large student section and the gym would be loud. And it was.
“That is probably the loudest scouting event I've ever attended. When it got down to the final two minutes or so it hit — this is about to happen. It can happen. We were poised.”
Martin's Lions flew under the radar in a tough District 10-2A that has three other semifinalists, including top-seeded Doyle (30-2), a Livingston Parish rival that faces No. 4 Lake Arthur (28-5) in its semifinal set for 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Lake Charles.
The other two semifinalists, St. Thomas Aquinas (31-3) and Northlake Christian (17-13), meet in a Division III select semifinal set for 7 p.m. Monday.
Martin’s daughter, Dannah, leads the Lions with a 25.0 scoring average and has 471 career 3-pointers, a total that equals the third most listed in the National Federation of High Schools record book.
Back again
McKinley gave its first-year coach Temeka Johnson her first playoff victory with a 51-25 win over C.E. Byrd on Thursday. The win also marked the Panthers’ first playoff win since finishing as the Division I runner-up in 2018 to John Curtis.
LHSAA sanctions that sidelined McKinley from the playoffs in all sports kept Panther teams out of the playoffs in all sports a year ago. A win over Mt. Carmel on Tuesday could bring another McKinley-Curtis matchup. Curtis plays Dominican in the other semifinal.
Other rematch games
Both Division II semifinals are rematches, only this time they will be played at school sites instead of at the LHSAA tourney. A rule changed presented by select schools to make their title-game events separate went into effect in 2019-20.
St. Louis Catholic beat University in overtime in Alexandria a year ago to advance. This time, second-seeded St. Louis (28-3) hosts No. 3 U-High (23-8) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles.
Top-seeded Lee beat Ursuline also in Alexandria and then went on to beat St. Louis to win the Division II title. Lee (26-4) hosts No. 4 Ursuline (19-12) also at 6:30 Wednesday.
Top-seeded Doyle and No. 4 Lake Arthur in 2A is a different kind of matchup. The 2A teams also met in the 2014 semifinals in Lake Charles and Doyle won 49-47.