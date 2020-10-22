Nifty 50
Zachary was the first local school to confirm plans to welcome 50% attendance at its District 4-5A opener against Live Oak on Friday night. East Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana and West Feliciana are among Louisiana’s 26 parishes qualified to have 50% attendance under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order based on a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less.
73 and counting on
Central and Denham Springs meet in the Baton Rouge metro area’s longest continuous high school football rivalry Friday night at Denham Springs. The District 4-5A opener marks the 73rd straight year the schools have played. The series is tied at 34-34-4. Central has scored an average of 16.9 points per game in the series, compared to 16.8 for Denham Springs. Central has won 6 of the last 10.
Streaks alive
Zachary enters its game against Live Oak with the area’s longest string of district victories at 18. The Broncos’ last loss in District 4-5A came in 2016. Catholic enters its District 5-5A opener at East Ascension with 12 straight district victories that date to 2017. Catholic plays the last team to hand it a district loss. The Spartans beat the Bears 9-3 that year.
Notable numbers
Scotlandville running back Marlon Gunn Jr. ranks second among area 5A/4A rushers with 438 yards, but his average is a whopping 13.69 yards per carry going into Friday’s District 4-5A game against Walker. Meanwhile, Albany quarterback JJ Doherty has 947 total yards going into his team’s District 8-3A game at Bogalusa. Doherty has 649 yards passing and 298 yards rushing and 14 combined TDs.