Scotlandville’s Marlon Gunn, Jr. stiff arms St. Helena defender Deshon Singleton as he races to the end zone, on Sunday, at Scotlandville High.

 John Oubre

Nifty 50

Zachary was the first local school to confirm plans to welcome 50% attendance at its District 4-5A opener against Live Oak on Friday night. East Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana and West Feliciana are among Louisiana’s 26 parishes qualified to have 50% attendance under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order based on a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less.

73 and counting on

Central and Denham Springs meet in the Baton Rouge metro area’s longest continuous high school football rivalry Friday night at Denham Springs. The District 4-5A opener marks the 73rd straight year the schools have played. The series is tied at 34-34-4. Central has scored an average of 16.9 points per game in the series, compared to 16.8 for Denham Springs. Central has won 6 of the last 10.

Streaks alive

Zachary enters its game against Live Oak with the area’s longest string of district victories at 18. The Broncos’ last loss in District 4-5A came in 2016. Catholic enters its District 5-5A opener at East Ascension with 12 straight district victories that date to 2017. Catholic plays the last team to hand it a district loss.  The Spartans beat the Bears 9-3 that year.

Notable numbers

Scotlandville running back Marlon Gunn Jr. ranks second among area 5A/4A rushers with 438 yards, but his average is a whopping 13.69 yards per carry going into Friday’s District 4-5A game against Walker. Meanwhile, Albany quarterback JJ Doherty has 947 total yards going into his team’s District 8-3A game at Bogalusa. Doherty has 649 yards passing and 298 yards rushing and 14 combined TDs.

