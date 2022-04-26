The best example of No. 3 Dutchtown’s attention-to-detail 9-1 Class 5A first-round playoff victory over No. 30 Slidell came in the bottom of the third with the Griffins threatening to blow the game open.
Dutchtown, already leading by five runs, had runners at the corners when an errant pickoff attempt was wild of third base, allowing courtesy runner Carter Decoteau to easily score. The Griffins made it 5-0 on the play when speedy Reuben Williams scored all the way from first on the play, easily beating the relay throw home.
“As soon as the kid threw it away, I said he was scoring from first,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “He’s got tunnel vision and when he’s ready to go, he’s going. Our guys were focused. They always had their heads up in the game, paying attention, looking for the next play.”
Dutchtown (31-3) host No. 14 Ponchatoula, a 2-1 winner over No. 19 Benton, in the best-of-three regional series tentatively starting Friday.
“The one thing about our guys is they’ve been focused all year and have come out ready to play every night,” Schexnaydre said. “We had a really good practice Sunday. They came out Monday and were focused and get enough in before the rain. They came out today and were ready to go.”
Slidell, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2013, ended its season (17-16) on a three-game losing streak.
Winning pitcher Nathan Monceaux (9-0) worked the first six innings, allowing six hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Jace Bennett came in to work the seventh and allowed Grant Bonnafons’ RBI single to left. He struck out the side.
Dutchtown turned a 3-0 first-inning lead into a comfortable 7-0 advantage with four runs in the third inning.
Shortstop Pierson Parent drove in his second run with a hit-and-run single through the hole on the right side. Caleb Ickes followed a fielder’s choice with an RBI single, and relief pitcher Caleb Waddick — who came on for starter Jay Davis — promptly uncorked a pickoff attempt that was wide of third to enable Decoteau and Williams to score.
The ineffectiveness of Slidell's Davis (2-5) opened the door for Dutchtown to score three times, taking a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Griffins took advantage of three walks, a hit batsman and three wild pitches, two of which scored Ethan Mayeaux and Collin Dupre from third base. Tanner Vadnais also scored on Parent’s sacrifice fly to shallow right field.
“We did a good job of being disciplined at the plate and didn’t chase pitches out of the zone. We took what they gave us,” Schexnaydre said. “They battled. They had some nice at bats. Once we got on top of them our experience came in and we had another big inning to separate us.”