BOUTTE — The Zachary Broncos once again proved to be too much for the Hahnville Tigers in the Class 5A playoffs.
In a rematch of last season’s Class 5A title game, No. 6 Zachary dominated on both sides of the ball and rolled to a 41-20 win over No. 6 Hahnville in Friday’s second-round playoff game.
The Broncos dominated on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with 436 yards of offense. Keilon Brown completed 13 of 20 passes for 260 yards, while Chandler Whitfield hauled in eight catches for 212 yards and two scores. R.J. Allen led the Broncos’ rushing attack with 21 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, it was more of the same, as Zachary limited Hahnville to 274 yards of offense, much of which came in the fourth quarter.
Early on, Hahnville appeared to have the momentum and marched deep into Zachary territory on its opening possession.
But the Broncos' defense came up with the first big play of the game when Wes Brady stuffed Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison at the goal line on a fourth-down keeper.
Zachary took over on downs and proceeded to march 99 yards on nine plays for the game's first score. The Broncos marched deep into Hahnville territory and scored on Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead.
The Tigers would answer with a big defensive play. Maxwell Farrell intercepted Brown’s pass at midfield and returned it down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown. Zachary would block the extra point to keep the score 7-6 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We stop them at the 1-yard line and turn that into a 99-yard touchdown drive,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “That was big for our confidence, and I am pretty sure that was pretty disheartening for theirs. I was very pleased with how we played, especially early in the game.”
After intercepting Robison’s deep pass at the 1-yard line, Zachary wasted no time cashing in on the turnover. Brown hooked up with Whitfield on an 86-yard touchdown pass to give the Broncos a 14-6 lead at halftime.
Zachary continued rolling in the second half behind the running of Allen. He scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards to give the Broncos a commanding 27-6 lead.
The Broncos defense joined the scoring party on the first play of the fourth quarter when Sean Burrell intercepted Robison and returned it 24 yards for the touchdown and a 34-6 lead.
Hahnville managed to score its first offensive touchdown on Robison’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Spencer to make the score 34-14. Robison finished 16 of 29 for 154 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
But Zachary once again answered behind the running of Allen to take a 41-20 lead. He scored his fourth touchdown on a 19-yard run.
Hahnville capped off the scoring in the final seconds on Robison’s 1-yard run.
“We knew what they were coming in, and they are the defending state champions for a reason,” Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio said. “When we were struggling at 1-4 midway in the season, I don’t think anyone would have believed that we would have made the second round of the state playoffs. Our kids stayed together, were resilient and fought hard until the end.”