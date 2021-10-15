Defense has carried Belaire for most of the season, and it did again Friday night.
The Bengals took an early lead and never let Istrouma catch up as they posted a hard fought 17-8 win at Istrouma.
Denichlass Jeter returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, and Belaire, which had four interceptions on the night, never trailed.
The win kept Belaire (5-1, 3-0) unbeaten in District 7-4A.
Istrouma (2-3, 1-2) used three quarterbacks in the game as it searched for an offensive spark. The Indians finished with 198 yards of offense, but were hurt by four interceptions.
Defensively, Istrouma held Belaire to 131 yards total and nine first downs.
Neither team could put together a sustained drive in the first half.
Istrouma’s best chance to score came midway through the first quarter. The Indians recovered a fumble at the BHS 21, but were unable to move the ball. On fourth-and-1, Istrouma was flagged for illegal procedure, and a fourth-down run only gained 1 yard.
How it was won
Belaire scored 10 points in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.
On Istrouma’s first series of the second half, Noah James’ interception gave the Bengals possession at their own 37. Belaire used seven plays to drive for its second touchdown, a 23-yard run by Makih Palmer.
After the kickoff, Lacoreyan Compton’s interception put Belaire in business at the Istrouma 13. It led to Bryson Armstrong’s 37-yard field goal, good for a 17-0 lead.
Istrouma got on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady Lemoine’s 65-yard touchdown run. A banged-up Le’Veon Moss picked up the two-point conversion on a rush, but it was all the scoring the Indians would produce.
Player of the game
Belaire defensive back/running back Denichlass Jeter: Jeter’s 59-yard interception return gave Belaire momentum that it never relinquished. He also ran the offense, at times, from a wildcat formation. Despite troubles with the shotgun snap, Jeter had four runs of 10 yards or longer and led Belaire with 51 yards rushing.
They said it
Belaire coach Byron Wade: "This is the biggest win in history for our school. Our kids showed up at practice on Monday and they were ready to play. I told them to trust what we’ve worked on, and if you execute, we will have success and we did. We’ve lost key players, and they’ve been very resilient. Our defense has carried us all season."
Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney: "It was challenging. We had a lot of guys banged up, but kudos to Belaire. They did a good job. But it's been challenging. Our two leaders passed away this summer, so it's challenging. We’ll keep fighting."