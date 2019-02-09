BOSSIER CITY — The team titles were pretty much decided before the finals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament began Saturday night.
While no Baton Rouge team claimed either a title or a runner-up finish, there was enough to celebrate as the two-day meet at the CenturyLink Center concluded.
As expected, Brother Martin won the Division I title, while Parkway in Division II and Basile in Division III were the other champions. Traditional power Brusly finished third in Division III to lead the local contingent.
Andrew Trahan at 132 pounds and Calep Balcuns at 138 were individual champions for Brusly. The Panthers moved up two spots from last year’s fifth-place finish with a team dominated by sophomores and juniors. Catholic in Division I and Division II Live Oak managed fourth-place finishes.
“This was al right. We really wanted to bring home a trophy, but to have 10 guys place, three in the finals and two champions is good,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “Our two seniors went out strong and we think next year can be even better.”
Brother Martin topped New Orleans rival Holy Cross 331 to 306.5 in the Division I team race, ahead of Jesuit (184) and Catholic (180). St. Paul’s Cole Ulfers, the 195 champion, was voted the Outstanding Wrestler in Division I. But the Division I Outstanding Wrestler winner from a year ago, East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney, had one of the meet’s most eventful days.
Mahoney was losing to Comeaux’s Dylan Ames in a 152-pound semifinal and appeared to be down and out with an injury that took place when he was slammed to the mat. Officials ruled the slam technique was illegal and Mahoney advanced. Mahoney overcame it all and pinned BMHS’ Seth Alfonso in 4:39 in the final.
“I don’t remember the semifinal match at all,” Mahoney said. “Winning this championship was better than last year.”
Zachary’s Wes Brady was the other local Division I winner at 220, pinning Brother Martin’s Kyle West in 5:01. The victory came two days after the funeral of his grandfather, well-known local coach and educator Glenn Brady.
Parkway scored 288 points to win Division II for a second straight year, while Live Oak was fourth with 184. Rayne’s Morgan Manuel, a winner at 145, was the Outstanding Wrestler selection.
The Eagles had an individual champion in Anthony Dodson, who pinned Rummel’s Jacob Ramirez in 3:14 to win at 138. St. Michael’s Lance Robinson also was a Division II champion at 152, scoring a 13-5 major decision win over Carlos Femmer of Teurlings Catholic.
“It’s very rewarding because I put in a ton of work,” Robinson said. “It was worth the journey.”
Led by 145 champion Gavin Christ, the Outstanding Wrestler pick for the second straight year, Basile won Division III with 282 points, ahead of 2018 champion St. Louis Catholic (224) and Brusly (193). Dunham’s Robert Grant Rabel also won a Division III title at 195.
“We have a lot of potential for next year,” Trahan said. “We are young and we are going to work hard.”