Dutchtown rallied to win three straight sets and take a 3-1 volleyball victory over a tough Parkview Baptist team Monday at Parkview.
Dutchtown (13-1) got double-digit kills from junior Lauren Launey (11 kills) and sophomore Zoe Wooten (10) and won by scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21. Parkview (9-2), a Division III semifinalist last season, has lost twice to Dutchtown. The Griffins have dropped just five sets all season and were coming off a tournament loss to Country Day.
“This collectively is the hardest-hitting group we’ve had in a while,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “They can all do different things with the ball. They can hit it hard and go down the line. I thought it was a really good match. Parkview is always going to be well coached and play hard. They were able to extend points.”
Parkview coach Becky Madden said her team didn’t play with enough focus.
“We had too many missed serves and errors in our serve receive game,” she said. “That’s being unfocused. Maybe we wanted to beat Dutchtown too much and played tight. Dutchtown has some big hitters who can put the ball away.”
Wooten added four blocks and Launey had 10 digs. Junior setter Kristyn St. Pierre made the Dutchtown offense go with 32 assists and added 11 digs. Freshman India Bennett added five kills, five blocks and five aces.
St. Pierre is a first-year starter at setter, and Ricks said she improves every match.
“She’s gotten more comfortable and knows how to run our 6-2 offense,” he said. “Going forward our team has to improve our defense and serve receive.”
Parkview went on an 8-1 run to take a 12-9 lead in the first set. Dutchtown rallied to tie the action at 18, 19 and 22. Parkview took the lead for good at 24-23 on a dink by Audrey Greely. Taylor Sharer had a good serve for the final point.
Parkview led 19-16 following a block by 6-foot senior Korie Peyton in the second set. Dutchtown rallied to tie the action at 21 and 22. Launey scored the winning point on an ace.
Dutchtown led 23-20 in the third set. The Eagles scored the next two points, but St. Pierre had the winning shot for the Griffins.
Dutchtown went on a 6-0 run in the fourth set with Bennett serving. Bennett had three aces in the run that put the Griffins up 16-9. Parkview rallied to cut the deficit to 24-21 on a back row shot by Peyton. Launey had the winning kill.
Madison Cassidy led Parkview with 11 kills and added eight digs. Peyton had 10 kills and 12 digs. Greely had nine kills and seven digs. Setter Taylor Daugherty had 31 assists and nine digs.