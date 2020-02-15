PORT ALLEN — The pace and style of the game favored Episcopal. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough.
Port Allen High attacked Episcopal aggressively on both ends of the floor to earn a 43-27 victory in the title game of the District 8-2A tournament played Saturday at PAHS. The victory gave the Pelicans their first district title since 2014.
“To their (Episcopal) credit, they’re a very disciplined, well-coached team,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “They did a good job of executing their stuff under pressure. They didn’t allow us to speed them up. We just did a great job of understanding the scouting report, really taking away their strengths and making it really hard for them to score with their strengths.”
Collin Holloway poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Port Allen. Marcus Joseph added eight points. Ricky Volland led Episcopal with 14 points despite fouling out.
Volland broke a 7-7 tie with a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to gave Episcopal (22-7) a 10-7 lead. But Port Allen (24-5) closed the quarter on a 6-0 run that put the score at 13-10 heading into the second quarter.
The Knights went on a 6-0 early to start the second quarter. However, the Pelicans closed the frame on an 8-0 spurt to take a 21-16 halftime advantage.
Port Allen made a big move in the third quarter. The Pelicans quickly pushed their lead to 10 points, thanks to Holloway’s personal 5-0 run.
Episcopal never got closer than 10 points after that. Port Allen excelled at the free-throw line. The Pelicans hit 13 of 17 free throws, while the Knights went to the line four times and hit two free throws.
“The pace was to our liking, but we just fouled too much,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “I think they fouled a lot more than was called, so it was definitely a big difference in free throws. That’s not why we lost the game. The pace was ours; I just think last night’s game beating Dunham took a lot out of us.
"You gotta give Port Allen credit. They made some shots. They made their free throws. The defensive pressure and intensity affected us throughout the game. They are the No. 1 (power ratings) team in 2A for a reason. On their home court they’re hard to beat.”
Jones said his team’s playing style leads to the free throw numbers in his team’s favor most games.
“It’s what we do,” Jones said. “We have a bunch of guys who can dribble pass and shoot. We have a bunch of guys who are athletic. We do a great job of defending without fouling. We play man-to-man defense. Offensively, we’re aggressive. We have some guys who can make shots and get to the rim. As a result, you see disproportionate free-throw numbers.”