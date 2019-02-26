A first-round bye didn’t take the edge off the Catholic High basketball team.
The Bears ran out to a 15-0 lead in the first four minutes of a 94-39 rout against Evangel Christian in the Division I select playoffs Tuesday at Catholic.
Kentrell Garnett, who led the winners with 22 points, started the early run with a layup off the opening tip on a nice bounce pass from London Scott. Garnett scored seven points in the run, adding a layup and one of his six 3-pointers.
Collin Holloway had 19 points and seven rebounds while Connor Shamlin and Ian Cavana added 12 points each. The Bears led 46-15 at the half and easily withstood a rally by Evangel to start the second half. Even after clearing the bench, the Bears scored 26 points in the fourth quarter.
It was the 11th consecutive victory for Catholic (27-5), which connected on 18 of 28 field-goal attempts in the first half and six of 14 3-point shots. Defensively, Catholic held the Eagles to 5-of-19 shooting and forced 10 turnovers in the first half.
“I was really impressed with our team’s intensity,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “Defensively, we were able to force them into some tough shots, get out in transition and get some easy baskets. Any time you can do that in a playoff game early, it just sets the tone and gets the nerves out of the game.”
Dionte Dean led Evangel (3-18) with 20 points, including nine in the third period when the Eagles scored 18 points by attacking the basket with their quickness. The closest the visitors got was 50-27 on a 3-point shot by Dean.
“We tried to play better,” Evangel coach Leon Neal said. “Physically they were stronger than we were. The physicality wore us down. We played a really good team, well-coached. I thought our guys gave everything they had.”
Said Cascio: “We knew they weren’t going to quit. We challenged our guys to plays with the same intensity in the second half. It took us a little bit, but I was happy with the way we closed the game out.”
The victory sends No. 5-seed Catholic into a rematch with No. 4 seed Jesuit in the quarterfinals in New Orleans. The Blue Jays won the first meeting 68-63.
“I know they’re really good,” Cascio said. It’s always a great game when we play them. We’re looking forward to the rematch.”