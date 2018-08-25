Life is good for University High Lab right now.
The Cubs are almost universally considered to be the best team in the state across all classifications.
Coming off their second Class 3A state championship in four years, they are the highest ranked team in Louisiana, according to MaxPreps.com, at No. 38 in the country. The next closest is Zachary exactly 100 spots behind them.
In the eight seasons under head coach Chad Mahaffey, U-High walked away from the regular season with a district title six times and earned a Top 2 seed in the playoffs four of the past five years since the the LHSAA moved to its select/nonselect system.
With 19 starters returning from last season, including seven in 247Sports’ Top 100 prospects out of Louisiana for the class of 2019, it’s no wonder the Cubs are the clear favorites to win District 6-3A once again.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had this number of returning starters,” Mahaffey said. “Ever since I started coaching, I’ve never had that number of returning guys. We’ve had years where we had all the linemen back or a bunch of the secondary back, but we’ve never had this many pieces back. To me, that’s the difference.”
The outside praise puts all eyes on U-High this season, and no one is looking away anytime soon. The Cubs are used to attention from their opponents by now. This year feels a little different.
By the time the Cubs make it to October, they will have played three state champions and just as many programs from the LHSAA's highest classification.
Once U-High gets into the full swing of district play, it will already be one of the most battle-tested teams in Louisiana. But while winning high-profile games and making deep postseason runs are the ultimate goals, U-High can’t forget about its district. The Cubs got off to an impressive start with a 34-7 jamboree win over Parkview Baptist on Friday night
“We love (the attention),” U-High senior running back Mike Hollins said. “But it obviously comes with consequences like a big target and everybody gunning for you and giving their best effort every play of every game."
Few district teams have had much luck against U-High since it moved up from Class 2A at the start of the 2013 season. In five years, the Cubs are 31-2 in district play with its only losses coming to West Feliciana and Parkview Baptist in 2016.
The Saints reigned supreme that year, amassing a 13-0 record before falling to eventual state champion Lutcher in the 3A semifinals. If anyone has the ability to dethrone U-High from its perch in 2018, it’s likely West Feliciana.
Despite not winning district, the Saints claimed the schools’ first state title in 2017 behind an explosive offense that scored 30 or more points 15 times, including all five playoff games.
But almost as many returning starters U-High claims this season, West Feliciana lost.
This will be a virtually brand-new team from top to bottom, with the exception of wide receiver and safety Khiry Morrison, who returns for his senior season as a three-star prospect committed to play at Louisiana Tech next fall.
“For us to be mentioned with (U-High), we appreciate all that but this is a new season,” coach Robb Odom said. “We haven’t earned anything. We lost a lot of kids. I will say our kids are getting better every day at practice. They’re working hard and doing everything the can to be successful. As long as we keep that up, we’ll have a chance.”
Of course not everyone in the district has the established attention of U-High and West Feliciana.
And if there’s one comfort in being grouped with the likes of U-High, it’s that West Feliciana proved last year the season doesn’t end with a loss to the Cubs.
“They’re not the only two good football teams in the district,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “They’re are other good football teams in the district outside of those two."