If there is a formula that can recreate the excitement of Catholic High's thrilling win over St. Thomas More on Friday it will likely be a recipe that includes traditional rivalries and district implications.
For many area teams like Catholic, No. 2 in Class 5A, district play will be in full swing beginning this week.
The Bears (5-1), who got a 34-yard field goal from Kylan Dupre as time expired, edged the Cougars, Class 4A’s No. 1 team, 52-50 in Lafayette. The win was Catholic’s second consecutive over a ranked 4A team, but another ranked opponent awaits when it hosts No. 8 East Ascension (4-1) in the District 5-5A opener for both teams on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Week 6 slate for 4-5A is highlighted by games involving three unbeaten teams; Zachary (2-2) at Live Oak (5-0), Scotlandville (5-0) at Walker (3-2), and Central (5-0) at Denham Springs (1-4). Other notable district openers include St. Michael (2-3) at Plaquemine (1-4) in 7-4A. The group also includes a Thursday game, Episcopal (4-1) vs. Capitol (3-1) in 8-2A, at Memorial Stadium.
“Catholic is Catholic. It is what it is every year,” said East Ascension coach Darnell Lee, whose squad suffered its only regular season loss, 35-3, to Catholic at home last year. “Our kids know what’s at stake. You want to win a district game but the bottom line is you want to win every opportunity you have. We’re happy to be 4-1 right now.”
The Spartans are coming off a 14-6 win over St. Charles Catholic, when they held the Comets to 142 yards and seven first downs.
Meanwhile, 10th-ranked Scotlandville tuned up for its visit to Walker with a 63-18 win over Southern Lab, ranked third in Class 1A. Chance Williams had 208 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Hornets rolled to 576 yards of total offense
First-year Hornets coach Lester Ricard was previously the head coach at Walker. He sees the Wildcats as one of many good teams in 4-5A.
“I think we have one of the toughest districts in the state,” Ricard said. “We’ve got three undefeated teams that have been playing exceptional football, and, obviously, the elephant in the room is (defending 5A champion) Zachary. They’ve taken two losses, but the losses have been to exceptional teams.”
Walker defeated Scotlandville 50-22 last season. On Friday, five Wildcats scored touchdowns as they celebrated homecoming with a 41-6 win over Broadmoor.
Live Oak is off to its best start in 10 years after throttling Abramson Sci Academy 35-0. The Eagles got two touchdown passes from Rhett Rosevear and 98 yards rushing by Kee Hawkins.
Zachary, 2-2 for the first time since 2013, defeated Istrouma 48-0 on Friday. Rodrick Duhe ran for 84 yards and a TD vs. Istrouma to lead a Zachary team ranked just outside the Class 5A top 10.
In 8-2A, Capitol is looking to carry early-season momentum into district play. The Lions were 3-0 last season before losing three of their first four district games. The memory of that district start is still with Lions coach Dorsett Buckels.
“Last year, we didn’t start like we wanted to in district,” he said. “Now our focus is to start fast and play together. We need to take care of our assignments and play as a team.”
Capitol was off last week after it defeated Lusher Charter 42-21 in Week 4. Lions do-it-all playmaker Jacoby Bellazar caught three passes for 123 yards and three TDs, and rushed three times for 115 yards and another score.
Bellazar has 11 touchdowns on the season.
Episcopal trailed in the second half to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, but rallied for a 31-14 win on Friday. Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra was 5 of 9 for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a shorts touchdown run.