This time, Episcopal left no doubt.
A year after Metairie Park Country Day rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Knights, it was a different story that started with a running back. And a different quarterback.
Ryan Armwood ran for 140 yards on 16 carries. The senior scored three of the Knights’ four first-half touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Country Day in a season-opening game played Thursday night EHS’ Memorial Field.
Episcopal (1-0) raced out to a 27-7 halftime with Armwood and quarterback Dylan Mehrotra, an Alabama-Birmingham commitment, playing lead roles on offense. Mehrotra completed 12 of 16 passes for 97 yards and four TDs — two in each half.
“It was amazing … God is good,” Armwood said afterwards. “On that first touchdown, I didn’t believe I would score. I was thinking, ‘I need to make this guy miss and then that other guy.’ And then I was in the end zone.”
There were COVID-19 reminders everywhere with rows of bleachers in the stands marked for either social distancing or blocked off to remain empty. Fans wore masks and so did the players and coaches on the sidelines to open the LHSAA’s COVID-19 delayed season.
“It is start … just to be out playing was something we did not think would be possible this summer,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “It keeps them engaged in classes and everything else. It gives them hope.”
Obviously Episcopal was engaged and wanted to make sure there was no repeat of 2019 when Justin Ibieta, now a freshman quarterback at Tulane, tossed six TD passes to rally the Cajuns past Episcopal 48-35.
“We knew they had us last year,” Mehrotra said. “This year we knew we had to close the game out. We came in the locker room at halftime and said, ‘It’s not over.’ We played hard until the last whistle.”
Roles were reversed in many ways for the teams. Episcopal was the experienced squad, while Country Day (0-1) had a lineup filled with new starters.
The Cajuns got their only touchdown when an errant punt snap put the ball at the Episcopal 10 late in the first half. In coach Guy LeCompte’s debut, the Cajuns turned the ball over six times — four fumbles and two interceptions. Episcopal had some mishaps too, but did not lose any of its five fumbles.
The Knights scored three touchdowns in a span of 8 minutes, 35 seconds in the first quarter to take control. Episcopal drove 59 yards in just five plays to score after the opening kickoff.
Armwood, who ran for 101 yards on 10 first-half carries, scored first on a 37-yard run. The Knights led 7-0 with 10:36 left in the opening period. Armwood scored again — this time on a 24-yard pass play — to cap 36-yard drive two and a half minutes later.
Country Day could not catch a break. Punter Lance Hebert chased down a punt snap but was tackled at the Cajuns’ 5-yard line.
Mehrotra tossed a 5-yard pass to Dryden Diggins on the next play to make it 21-0 with 3:18 remaining in the opening quarter. The Knights tacked on another TD on a 1-yard Armwood with 8:11 remaining the half.
Episcopal’s punt snap miscue gave the Cajuns the ball at the EHS 10. Talbot’s 14-yard scoring pass to Evan Nunez made it 27-7 at halftime.
EHS opted for ball-control in the third quarter. Armwood carried on six of the eight plays of a 54-yard scoring drive. Mehrotra’s 17-yard TD pass to Peyton Pontif upped the Knights’ lead to 33-7 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.
Pontif came right back to recover a fumble by MPCD freshman quarterback Dawson Simmons on the next scrimmage play. Mehrotra launched a 37-yard TD pass to Thomas D’Armond on the Knights first scrimmage play after the turnover. It was 41-7 with 4:06 to go in the third period.
“Dylan and Ryan are a big part of the offense,” linebacker Oliver Jack said. “My job was fire up the defense. We came out assignment ready and executed."