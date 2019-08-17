Southern Lab linebacker Jabar Triplett
Southern Lab linebacker Jabar Triplett

PREDICTED ORDER 

OF FINISH

SOUTHERN LAB

HEAD COACH: Darrell Asberry

2018 RECORD: 12-2

FAST FACT: Southern Lab graduated two of its best players in RB Tyrion Davis-Price and OL Kardell Thomas, both of whom may earning playing time as freshmen at LSU.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: Southern Lab’s defense, primarily upfront, is the backbone of the team.

BIGGEST NEED: Developing consistency with an inexperienced offensive line and its ability to work with new starters at several skill positions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: LB Jabar Triplett, WR Reginald Johnson, OL/DL Nick Smith, DB Edmond Weber, QB Angelo Izzard.

SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER

HEAD COACH: Jacob Goudeau

2018 RECORD: 6-6

FAST FACT: Goudeau takes over for former head coach Devyn Baker who is now an assistant at Southern Lab.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: The Knights have solid athleticism and speed.

BIGGEST NEED: Slaughter must replace eight starters who played offense and defense from last season’s team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR/DB Bryson Eubanks, QB Justin Carmena, WR/LB Ke’Tron Jones, OL/DL Bryce Turner.

CENTRAL PRIVATE

HEAD COACH: Robbie Mahfouz

2018 RECORD: 4-5 in MAIS

FAST FACT: First year in the LHSAA’s Class 1A and District 6-1A after being a part of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: Talent at offensive and defensive skill positions.

BIGGEST NEED: Finding depth on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Kaleb Fontenot, WR Cole Birdsong, RB/LB Mason Dailey.

THRIVE ACADEMY

HEAD COACH: Brian Glover

2018 RECORD: 5-1 as a junior varsity team

FAST FACT: This will be Thrive Academy’s football team’s first varsity season.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: The Bulldogs should be able to use speed and quickness to gain an advantage.

BIGGEST NEED: Players to work as one unit on the offensive and defensive lines to make up for a lack of size.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DE Alven Johnson, QB Nathaniel Poindexter, RB Jashai Franklin, LB Malachi Horton.

2018 PLAYOFFS

SOUTHERN LAB: Lost in Division IV select semifinals to Lafayette Christian 35-20.

SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER: Lost in Class 1A regional round to Oak Grove 44-0.

CENTRAL PRIVATE: none.

THRIVE ACADEMY: none.

THEY SAID IT

“We did well … we were 5-1 last year against (junior varsity) teams,” Glover said. “This will be a step up. The teams will be physically bigger and that is a concern. At the same time, I’m anxious to see what we can do.”

BRIAN GLOVER

Thrive Academy coach

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

MADISON PREP VS. SOUTHERN LAB, Sept 12: A rivalry game dubbed the Michael Roach Classic in honor of a former head coach for both schools.

SOUTHERN LAB AT SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER, Nov. 8: Kittens could wrap up the 6-1A title in a game that matches SLHS assistant Devyn Baker against his former team.

SCHEDULES

CENTRAL PRIVATE

September

6 at Covenant Christian

13 Independence

20 at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

27 East Iberville

October

4 Pope John Paul II

11 at Ascension Christian

18 at Slaughter Charter*

25 Notre Dame

November

1 Southern Lab*

8 Thrive Academy*

SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER

September

6 East Iberville

13 at Parkview Baptist

20 Ascension Catholic

27 at Varnado

October

4 Northeast

10 at Thrive Academy Academy* at Olympia

18 Central Private*

24 at St. John

November

8 Southern Lab*

SOUTHERN LAB

September

6 at Belaire

12 Madison Prep

20 McKinley

27 Central

October

4 at Scotlandville

11 Riverside Academy

25 Thrive Academy*

November

1 Central Private*

8 at Slaughter Charter*

THRIVE ACADEMY

September

5 Varnado at Olympia

12 at Dunham

20 at Glen Oaks

26 at Livingston Collegiate

October

3 Hanson Memorial at Olympia

10 Slaughter Charter* at Olympia

25 Southern Lab*

November

1 at East Iberville*

8 at Central Private*

