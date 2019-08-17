PREDICTED ORDER
OF FINISH
SOUTHERN LAB
HEAD COACH: Darrell Asberry
2018 RECORD: 12-2
FAST FACT: Southern Lab graduated two of its best players in RB Tyrion Davis-Price and OL Kardell Thomas, both of whom may earning playing time as freshmen at LSU.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Southern Lab’s defense, primarily upfront, is the backbone of the team.
BIGGEST NEED: Developing consistency with an inexperienced offensive line and its ability to work with new starters at several skill positions.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LB Jabar Triplett, WR Reginald Johnson, OL/DL Nick Smith, DB Edmond Weber, QB Angelo Izzard.
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER
HEAD COACH: Jacob Goudeau
2018 RECORD: 6-6
FAST FACT: Goudeau takes over for former head coach Devyn Baker who is now an assistant at Southern Lab.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The Knights have solid athleticism and speed.
BIGGEST NEED: Slaughter must replace eight starters who played offense and defense from last season’s team.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR/DB Bryson Eubanks, QB Justin Carmena, WR/LB Ke’Tron Jones, OL/DL Bryce Turner.
CENTRAL PRIVATE
HEAD COACH: Robbie Mahfouz
2018 RECORD: 4-5 in MAIS
FAST FACT: First year in the LHSAA’s Class 1A and District 6-1A after being a part of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Talent at offensive and defensive skill positions.
BIGGEST NEED: Finding depth on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Kaleb Fontenot, WR Cole Birdsong, RB/LB Mason Dailey.
THRIVE ACADEMY
HEAD COACH: Brian Glover
2018 RECORD: 5-1 as a junior varsity team
FAST FACT: This will be Thrive Academy’s football team’s first varsity season.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The Bulldogs should be able to use speed and quickness to gain an advantage.
BIGGEST NEED: Players to work as one unit on the offensive and defensive lines to make up for a lack of size.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DE Alven Johnson, QB Nathaniel Poindexter, RB Jashai Franklin, LB Malachi Horton.
2018 PLAYOFFS
SOUTHERN LAB: Lost in Division IV select semifinals to Lafayette Christian 35-20.
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER: Lost in Class 1A regional round to Oak Grove 44-0.
CENTRAL PRIVATE: none.
THRIVE ACADEMY: none.
THEY SAID IT
“We did well … we were 5-1 last year against (junior varsity) teams,” Glover said. “This will be a step up. The teams will be physically bigger and that is a concern. At the same time, I’m anxious to see what we can do.”
BRIAN GLOVER
Thrive Academy coach
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
MADISON PREP VS. SOUTHERN LAB, Sept 12: A rivalry game dubbed the Michael Roach Classic in honor of a former head coach for both schools.
SOUTHERN LAB AT SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER, Nov. 8: Kittens could wrap up the 6-1A title in a game that matches SLHS assistant Devyn Baker against his former team.
SCHEDULES
CENTRAL PRIVATE
September
6 at Covenant Christian
13 Independence
20 at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
27 East Iberville
October
4 Pope John Paul II
11 at Ascension Christian
18 at Slaughter Charter*
25 Notre Dame
November
1 Southern Lab*
8 Thrive Academy*
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER
September
6 East Iberville
13 at Parkview Baptist
20 Ascension Catholic
27 at Varnado
October
4 Northeast
10 at Thrive Academy Academy* at Olympia
18 Central Private*
24 at St. John
November
8 Southern Lab*
SOUTHERN LAB
September
6 at Belaire
12 Madison Prep
20 McKinley
27 Central
October
4 at Scotlandville
11 Riverside Academy
25 Thrive Academy*
November
1 Central Private*
8 at Slaughter Charter*
THRIVE ACADEMY
September
5 Varnado at Olympia
12 at Dunham
20 at Glen Oaks
26 at Livingston Collegiate
October
3 Hanson Memorial at Olympia
10 Slaughter Charter* at Olympia
25 Southern Lab*
November
1 at East Iberville*
8 at Central Private*