It wasn’t pretty, but the East Ascension Spartans recovered from a sloppy and injury-riddled first half to get their third district victory and spoil senior night for the McKinley Panthers 40-14.
A spirited effort from McKinley in the first half left the game tied 14-14, but unforced errors and an ineffective rushing attack doomed the Panthers in the second half.
“I’m really proud of these guys for the way they played in the first half, they played their hearts out but just made too many mistakes in the second half,” McKinley coach Richard Oliver said. “We got some big plays in the screen game but just couldn’t get it going in the second half.”
Quarterback/linebacker Richard Oliver Jr. led the Panthers in passing going 7-14 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Johnathan Palmer had three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
After two interceptions in the first half and an injury to Spartans quarterback Kullen Wheat, East Ascension turned to Cameron Jones who threw for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kendall Washington rushed for 64 yards on six carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter.
“We came out really sluggish in the first half, but give credit to McKinley they came to play tonight,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “It was just one of those nights when injuries start to pile up, but we came out and played well in the second half.”
The Spartans (7-2, 3-1 5-5A) had fumbled snaps and an incomplete pass on their first three plays from scrimmage but a muffed punt by McKinley gifted the ball back to East Ascension. Four straight rushes for Washington went for 24 yards with the fourth giving the Spartans six points.
Washington was featured heavily again on East Ascension's next drive and found open lanes again going for 32 yards on three carries scoring his second touchdown of the game from four yards out giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.
McKinley (1-8, 0-4 5-5A) got its first big play of the game on the defensive side, intercepting quarterback Hobart Grayson at the 25-yard line. The Panthers went three-and-out on the ensuing possession but a roughing the kicker call on East Ascension gave McKinley the ball back and they capitalized on it with Oliver Jr. hitting receiver Brian Chapman for screen passes of 35 and 2 yards getting McKinley within one score with 9:36 remaining in the second quarter.
The Spartans floundered again on offense throwing their second pick of the game this time to Oliver Jr., but McKinley couldn’t take advantage and was forced to punt with 4:36 to go in the second quarter.
East Ascension tried its third different quarterback of the first half in Cameron Jones, but didn’t find much success as it failed to convert on fourth down just inside McKinley territory.
The Panthers responded with a quick 62-yard drive for their second touchdown of the game. After a few short gains on the ground, Oliver Jr. went deep down the right sideline to receiver Johnathan Palmer who shook off a Spartan tackler and coasted into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown, knotting the score at 14.
McKinley received the ball to start the second half but had all their momentum from the first half taken away when a blocked punt by East Ascension was returned to the 1-yard line where running back Ethan Bagwell punched it in making it 20-14.
Jones recovered from a poor first half, throwing two touchdown passes of 30 and 5 yards to receiver Jyrin Johnson and Grayson, respectively, to put the game to bed sealing the Spartans seventh victory of the season.