Family Christian Academy used a pressure defense to get ahead of Jehovah-Jireh early and held off a second-half rally to knock off the Warriors 74-69 in a battle of top-ranked Division V teams at the Istrouma gym Friday.
The victory was sweet for the No. 2 ranked Flames (22-11) in beating the top-ranked and reigning state champions for the first time since 2014. Bryson Martin iced the game with two free throws with six seconds, touching off an emotional celebration.
“It was a big win; they didn’t quit,” FCA coach Stefson Arnold said. “I’m proud of my team, they fought hard. We took a punch, came back and held onto the lead. That’s a good team over there, but my team was the better team tonight.”
FCA led most of the game and was up by 11 at 67-56 after a three-point play by Chance Martin with less than four minutes to play. But JCA (14-10) went on a 9-2 run to make it a contest, with John-Paul Ricks scoring all nine points.
Ricks, who finished with 26 points, sank two free throws to make it 69-65 with 1:04 left but the Warriors could get no closer than three points the rest of the way. Chance Martin, Bryson Martin and Austin Pacheco combined to make five of eight free throws in the final minute.
A.J. Mercier scored 22 points to lead the Flames, while Bryson Martin had 14, Pacheco 11 and Chance Martin 10, all in the second half.
Kody West had 23 points for JSA and Brandon Harton 14. The FCA defense forced 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter and limited Ricks, who entered the game averaging 29 points per game, until his late-game spurt.
“We wanted to neutralize their best two players, Ricks and B.J. (Harton),” Arnold said. “We wanted to take the ball out of their hands and make the others beat us.
“We had good games from the whole team. Eric May did a great job defending on JP Ricks. That was a big difference in the game. They’re still the defending champs and we hope to see them again in March.”
JCA scored the game’s first basket but didn’t lead again until a 12-2 run in the third quarter pushed the Warriors ahead, 41-40, on a steal and layup by Ricks. But the Flames regained control with 6-0 run and Mercier capped the third period with a 3-pointer with three seconds left for a 51-43 lead.
“Congratulations to them; they did an outstanding job of turning us over,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “They deserved to win. We haven’t turned it over that much this year. It was one of those nights. They wanted it more.
“We knew what they were going to do and practiced for it. We tried not to force it to (Ricks) and use our size advantage. It was their night.”