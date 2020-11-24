NO.brothermartincurtis.112120.1494.JPG

Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis leads his team in a prayer after beating John Curtis in a District 9-5A (Catholic League) championship game at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Brother Martin defeated John Curtis Christian 38 - 35. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

Class 5A

The final Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls for this season. First-place votes in parentheses. 

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Brother Martin (9) 7-0 108 1

2. Rummel 6-1 90 2

3. Acadiana 6-1 82 4

4. Catholic-BR 6-2 81 3

5. Scotlandville 6-0 73 5

6. West Monroe 4-1 56 7

7. Zachary 4-1 53 7

8. Curtis 4-4 44 6

9. Byrd 7-0 37 9

10. Ruston 5-2 32 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 22, Destrehan 16, Ponchatoula 5, Alexandria 3.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. St. Thomas More (9) 7-0 108 1

2. Karr 6-1 94 2

3. Carencro 7-1 89 3

4. Northwood-Shreve 5-2 77 4

5. Warren Easton 6-2 71 5

6. Neville 4-2 68 6

7. Tioga 5-1 48 7

8. Assumption 4-2 32 8

9. Westgate 5-3 25 10

10. Minden 5-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Eunice 18, Leesville 11, Bastrop 4, Vandebilt Catholic 4, Plaquemine 3.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. De La Salle (8) 7-0 107

2. University 6-1 94 2

3. Union (1) 7-0 88 3

4. Lake Charles Prep 6-0 81 4

5. Madison Prep 6-1 65 5

6. Jennings 6-0 63 7

7. St. James 6-2 60 6

8. Green Oaks 6-2 46 8

9. Sterlington 4-2 27 NR

10. Church Point 5-0 24 10

Others receiving votes: E.D. White 20, Donaldsonville 13, Kaplan 8, Booker T. Washington 4, Marksville 2, Jena 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Christian (7) 6-1 102 1

2. Many (1) 7-0 97 2

3. Newman (1) 8-0 89 3

4. Episcopal 8-0 80 4

5. Mangham 8-0 73 5

6. Ferriday 6-1 63 6

7. Notre Dame 7-1 51 7

8. Amite 4-1 42 8

9. St. Charles 5-2 35 9

10. Red River 5-2 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Kinder 21, Kentwood 10, Dunham 9, North Caddo 8.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Oak Grove (8) 7-0 104 1

2. Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 97 2

3. Ouachita Christian 6-1 90 3

4. Ascension Catholic 7-0 81 4

5. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 75 5

6. Riverside 6-2 59 7

7, Catholic-PC 6-2 49 8

8. Haynesville 6-2 31 6

9. Country Day 3-2 28 NR

10. Homer 6-2 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek 20, Oberlin 13, East Iberville 12, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 4, St. Mary’s 3.

View comments