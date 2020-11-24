Class 5A
The final Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls for this season. First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Brother Martin (9) 7-0 108 1
2. Rummel 6-1 90 2
3. Acadiana 6-1 82 4
4. Catholic-BR 6-2 81 3
5. Scotlandville 6-0 73 5
6. West Monroe 4-1 56 7
7. Zachary 4-1 53 7
8. Curtis 4-4 44 6
9. Byrd 7-0 37 9
10. Ruston 5-2 32 10
Others receiving votes: Haughton 22, Destrehan 16, Ponchatoula 5, Alexandria 3.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (9) 7-0 108 1
2. Karr 6-1 94 2
3. Carencro 7-1 89 3
4. Northwood-Shreve 5-2 77 4
5. Warren Easton 6-2 71 5
6. Neville 4-2 68 6
7. Tioga 5-1 48 7
8. Assumption 4-2 32 8
9. Westgate 5-3 25 10
10. Minden 5-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 18, Leesville 11, Bastrop 4, Vandebilt Catholic 4, Plaquemine 3.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. De La Salle (8) 7-0 107
2. University 6-1 94 2
3. Union (1) 7-0 88 3
4. Lake Charles Prep 6-0 81 4
5. Madison Prep 6-1 65 5
6. Jennings 6-0 63 7
7. St. James 6-2 60 6
8. Green Oaks 6-2 46 8
9. Sterlington 4-2 27 NR
10. Church Point 5-0 24 10
Others receiving votes: E.D. White 20, Donaldsonville 13, Kaplan 8, Booker T. Washington 4, Marksville 2, Jena 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (7) 6-1 102 1
2. Many (1) 7-0 97 2
3. Newman (1) 8-0 89 3
4. Episcopal 8-0 80 4
5. Mangham 8-0 73 5
6. Ferriday 6-1 63 6
7. Notre Dame 7-1 51 7
8. Amite 4-1 42 8
9. St. Charles 5-2 35 9
10. Red River 5-2 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Kinder 21, Kentwood 10, Dunham 9, North Caddo 8.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Oak Grove (8) 7-0 104 1
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 97 2
3. Ouachita Christian 6-1 90 3
4. Ascension Catholic 7-0 81 4
5. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 75 5
6. Riverside 6-2 59 7
7, Catholic-PC 6-2 49 8
8. Haynesville 6-2 31 6
9. Country Day 3-2 28 NR
10. Homer 6-2 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek 20, Oberlin 13, East Iberville 12, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 4, St. Mary’s 3.